CAMA gives MACRA Seven-day ultimatum to address mobile data tariffs hikes

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) has given the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) seven days to respond to concerns surrounding the recent increases in mobile data bundle tariffs by Airtel Malawi and TNM.

In a letter dated July 3, 2026 addressed to MACRA Director General, CAMA Executive Director John Kapito has demanded the immediate withdrawal of the tariff adjustments, describing them as unlawful, unjustified, and lacking transparency.

CAMA argues that the increases were effected without proper consultation and adequate public notice, contrary to requirements under the Communications Act, 2016.

The organisation further claims consumers were not given the mandatory seven-day notice before implementation.

The consumer rights body also faults MACRA for approving the adjustments despite ongoing complaints of poor mobile network quality, frequent call drops, and disruptions in mobile money and data services.

CAMA says the timing of the tariff hikes is also unfair, coming amid rising taxes on mobile services and worsening service delivery.

The association has urged MACRA to reverse the decision and ensure full compliance with legal procedures, including transparency and public disclosure in any future tariff reviews.