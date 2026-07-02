MPICO hands over MK30m water facility to Lilongwe rural’s Chiwamba health centre

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Access to quality portable water has rescued Chiwamba Health Centre patients and surrounding communities from waterborne diseases following MPICO’s water facility construction.

Mpico plc, a member of Old Mutual plc, handed over a 5,000-litre water tank and pump to the Health Centre on Wednesday, July 1, 2026 as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Mpico General Manager Stella Sokosa said the water system was necessary to provide safe water for both the facility and the surrounding community, improving healthcare delivery.

“This has been a long-standing challenge for the facility and the community in accessing clean water.

”We are therefore hoping that communities will properly make use of the facility,” Sokosa said.

The health centre which serves over 59,000 households had struggled with water access since its system was damaged six years ago, forcing it to rely on borehole water.

Lilongwe District Principal Health Services Administrator Samson Linde lauded Mpico for the support.

“Due to lack of resources to procure a water system, we were using other water sources that were neither adequate nor clean for the facility,” he said.

He added that water shortages had been critical, especially in the maternity ward. “Health facilities cannot operate without water,” he noted.

Therefore, Senior Group Kafulatirai in this area of Traditonal Authority (T.A) Chimutu assured proper usage of the facility while lauding MPICO for the timely support.