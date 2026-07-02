NBM plc rewards 20 customers in third ‘Waku WAFCON’ POS promo

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc rewarded 20 customers with Malawi National Women’s Football Team jerseys during the third draw of its Waku WAFCON POS Promotion held at the bank’s Capital City Service Centre in Lilongwe.

The winners walked away with official Scorchers jerseys after correctly participating in the ‘Guess the Scorchers WAFCON Jersey’ campaign, one of the promotion’s customer engagement activities aimed at encouraging the use of NBM plc’s Point of Sale (POS) payment platforms while rallying support for the national women’s football team ahead of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Speaking after the draw on Monday, NBM plc Products Development and Strategy Manager Ibrahim Chapeyama said the promotion continues to receive an encouraging response from customers, with the bank rewarding more people as transactions on its digital platforms increase.

“So far, we have rewarded 60 winners through our customer engagements. The first activation was at Chichiri Shopping Mall NBM Service Centre, where 20 customers won jerseys, followed by another 20 winners at our Mzuzu Service Centre. Today, we have rewarded another 20 customers here in Lilongwe,” said Chapeyama.

He said the bank will hold one final surprise pop-up activation, where another 20 customers will win Scorchers jerseys before the grand draw.

Chapeyama added that the grand draw, where lucky customers will win air tickets, is expected to take place in July, allowing more customers to participate.

“The promotion is still on, and every K50,000 spent using our POS platform earns customers an entry into the draw. The more customers transact, the greater their chances of winning. We also want to encourage Malawians to embrace digital payments because they are secure, fast and convenient,” he said.

One of the winners, Felista Chulu, said she was delighted to have won the Scorchers jersey after learning about the promotion while making a transaction at an NBM plc ATM.

“I am very happy to have won because I love football. I encourage the bank to continue supporting football because it brings people together. I am especially happy that women’s football is receiving more support, and I wish the Scorchers all the best as they represent Malawi,” said Chulu.

Another winner, Kondwani Kachiku, described the prize as a pleasant surprise and encouraged fellow customers to continue using NBM plc’s digital payment platforms.