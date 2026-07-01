“I no longer worry about employment-dares YBC runner-up winner Mackson Manda

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Mackson Manda, a young entrepreneur, who emerged second runner-up in the inaugural Young Builders Challenge (YBC) organised by the Paul Katema Foundation (PKF), employment is no longer a source of anxiety.

Manda says the combination of structured business mentorship and K2.5 million in startup capital he accessed from the PKF has transformed not only his poultry enterprise, but also his mindset about creating opportunities instead of waiting for them.

During the Young Builders Challenge finals, participants pitched their business ideas before a panel of distinguished judges, competing for startup capital prizes of K5 million, K2.5 million and K1 million, alongside a structured business mentorship programme designed to help these young entrepreneurs build sustainable enterprises.

Since receiving the support, Manda’s poultry business has recorded remarkable growth, selling more than 200 chickens, expanded into producing his own poultry feed to reduce production costs, and is now preparing to commercialize feed production. All this while pursuing his university studies.

“My enterprise now generates between K500,000 and K700,000 every seven to eight weeks.”

But for Manda, the greatest reward extends beyond the financial returns.

“I no longer worry about employment,” he said, describing how the programme has shifted his focus from searching for jobs to building a business capable of creating opportunities for himself and others.”

Commenting on the growing success stories emerging from the initiative, Paul Katema Foundation founder Paul Katema said many young people possess the talent and determination to succeed but often lack the opportunity and support needed to unlock their potential.

“Talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not. The ability was already there. What was missing was the opportunity to prove it,” said Katema.

Katema described the Young Builders Challenge as a catalyst for mindset transformation among Malawi’s youth, saying the initiative aligns with Malawi Vision 2063 by nurturing innovation, enterprise development and business readiness.

The Young Builders Challenge seeks to equip young Malawians with the practical skills, mentorship and financial support needed to turn innovative ideas into viable businesses, tackling youth unemployment through entrepreneurship.

“Our goal is to ignite ambition and support practical action among young people who are ready to build and shape the Malawi we envision. These finalists represent hope, innovation and the determination needed to drive our nation forward,” he said.

The Paul Katema Foundation (PKF) is dedicated to empowering youth and women for national transformation through innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital inclusion.

Its flagship program, the Young Builders Challenge, aligns with Malawi Vision 2063, advancing the pillars of Mindset Change, Industrialisation, and Wealth Creation.