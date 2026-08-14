Old Mutual Malawi vows on innovative pension administration, investment solutions

MANGOCHI-(MaraviPost)-Old Mutual Malawi has vowed to continue providing innovative pension administration and investment solutions that protect and grow our members’ savings, while ensuring compliance with the Pensions Act and all relevant regulations.

The assurance come amid Registrar of Financial Institutions’ enforcement of compulsory pension scheme in formal employment.

Old Mutual Malawi’s Pension Services Managing Director Tawonga Manda told the 2026 Pension Trustees Conference on Friday, August 14, in the lakeshore district of Mangochi that the company’s goal remains clear to safeguard the hard-earned contributions of members and deliver long-term value that supports a dignified retirement.

This year’s conference theme is “Reimaging Retirement, Empowering Pension Member’s decisions in the age of early access.

This theme challenges stakeholders to reflect on the changing needs of pension members amidst evolving economic landscape and explore ways to empower trustees with information that would enable them to work for the best interest of pension members.

Mandasays, “We had our inaugural conference in 2025, that largely reflected on the changes in pension law. The impact from that maiden conference was so profound and has led us to this moment where now this become an annual conference.

“We are glad that this year we back bigger and better. We have a line up of great speakers both local and international who will share diverse insights from an African context and how Malawi can enhance its pension administration to help members THRIVE in retirement”.

He added, “This is a platform for collaboration, reflection, and forwardthinking. It allows us as trustees, regulators, policymakers, and administrators to examine the evolution of our pension system, strengthen our governance practices, and ensure that the pensions industry continues to play its vital role in building financial security for Malawians.

“As Old Mutual, we take immense pride in being one of the leading contributors to the growth and professionalisation of Malawi’s pension sector. Through Old Mutual Pension Services Company, we continue to provide innovative pension administration and investment solutions that protect and grow our members’ savings, while ensuring compliance with the Pensions Act and all relevant regulations”

Manda explains further, “Over the years, we have invested in building systems that enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency. Our goal remains clear; to safeguard the hard-earned contributions of members and deliver long-term value that supports a dignified retirement.

These discussions collectively underscore a single truth that effective pension administration is both a science and a commitment to national progress.

“At Old Mutual, we have demonstrated that pension funds can be both profitable and purposeful. We invest in diverse sectors including alternative investments such as agriculture and renewable energy that not only offer competitive returns but also contribute meaningfully to social and economic development”.

Observes Manda, “For instance, through our investment in solar power projects, we are supporting Malawi’s transition toward clean energy. Through agricultural ventures like macadamia farming under our Ulimi Fund, we are stimulating rural employment and export growth.

“These initiatives align perfectly with Objectives of the Pensions Act 2023, which encourages pension funds to align with sustainable development goals and environmental stewardship”.

Assures Manda, “We believe that investing responsibly is not only good ethics it is also good business. As custodians of pension wealth, we bear a shared responsibility to safeguard the future of Malawians.

“This conference is a chance to reaffirm our collective commitment to governance, innovation, and sustainability”.