Reverend Chakwera, MCP owe Malawians millions of answers than questions: Fresh Chilima’s plane crash inquiry

…Kamphangala says widows have implicated MCP, Chakwera in Chikangawa deaths…

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) diehard of Mvera in Dowa district Rodgers Kamphangala, says windows appearing before the parliamentary adhoc committee in Lilongwe have implicated MCP and Reverend Lazarus Chakwera in the murder of their loved ones.

Kamphangala said from the widows narrative, one could tell that there was a planned plot to kill the Vice President Dr. Saulosi Chilima and eight other innocent persons.

He said former President Chakwera reactions after hearing of the missing plane, commanding deployment of soldiers in the Chikangawa forest, graphic pictures from Chikangawa, are all testimonies that what happened in the Chikangawa forest, is straight murder.

The MCP diehard said he don’t see any tangible evidence from the MCP and Chakwera to defend from the widows testimonies saying they would rather remain quiet than provoking the mourners and Malawians that are following the investigations in various media platforms across the country.

He has faulted the MCP government wrong for failing to give former Vice President Dr. Saulosi Chilima widow Mary Nkhamanyachi Chilima an official report of the missing plane and the death of her husband saying this alone, has proved MCP, a suspect to the tragic death of Dr. Chilima and eight others.

Kamphangala has questioned the Malawi Police Service (MPS) of what they were doing with Chilima’s mobile phones without handing them over to his wife for a period of one month observing that Mary Chilima was not wrong to suspect that her husband’s mobile phones were tampered with to remove some useful information best explained by the police themselves.

He said it is sad that Mary Chilima wanted to meet Chakwera even going through Chakwera’s wife, Monica Chakwera but all this failed because the Reverend was busy questioning Chakwera, what prompted him to shy away from meeting Mary Chilima?

” I join the widows in suspecting foul play from graphic pictures in the Chikangawa forest, autopsy report and burial where families were denied chance of seeing faces of their loved ones,” said Kamphangala.

He has accused the MCP leader of repeating the 1983 history that families, relatives and friends of the four tragically murdered cabinet ministers, Dick Matenje, Aaron Gadama, Twaibu Sangala, and David Chiwanga were denied access to see faces of their loved ones.

Kamphangala said the widows have tarnished the good image of the MCP as a national party enjoying a strong grassroot support but the Chikangawa plane crash has reduced the party to a briefcase type political party that all Malawians cannot side with it anymore.

He said what is paining him most is that MCP will always be remembered as the party of darkness and deaths saying their quest to bounce back into government in 2030 must be stopped for a national rebuilding of the party.

The MCP diehard said he is supporting all efforts which are being made by patriotic Malawians to have 18th May be remembered as Heroes Day in Malawi saying Chilima and eight others, will be remembered on this day advising the MCP leadership to go back to the drawing board not to waste time arguing with the widows but to accept for any wrongdoing.