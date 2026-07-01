Mtumbuka backs Kabambe for UTM’s 2030 presidential bid

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Rumphi Central Member of Parliament (MP) Matthews Mtumbuka has declared his support for former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor Dalitso Kabambe as the United Transformation Movement (UTM) Party’s presidential candidate in the 2030 General Election, ruling out any ambitions of contesting for the party’s top position himself.

Speaking to Maravi Post, Mtumbuka described Kabambe as a capable leader with the qualities needed to steer UTM to victory in 2030.

He also expressed concern over the country’s economic challenges, citing high fuel prices, the rising cost of essential commodities and poor road infrastructure under the current administration.

Mtumbuka further argued that successive governments, including the Malawi Congress Party (MCP)-led administration, have failed to significantly improve the lives of ordinary Malawians, insisting that UTM presents a credible alternative for the country’s future.

He also called on religious and traditional leaders to play a greater role in fostering unity and cooperation among the nation’s political leaders.

In the 2025 General Election, Kabambe finished third in the presidential race with about four percent of the national vote, behind Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Peter Mutharika and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Lazarus Chakwera.

In the parliamentary elections, UTM won eight seats in the 229-member National Assembly, improving on the four seats it secured in the previous Parliament.