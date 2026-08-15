Billions for Lilongwe! Mutharika delivers as CDF projects set to change lives in every corner

By Jones Gadama

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has unleashed billions of Kwacha through the Constituency Development Fund, and communities across the district are finally seeing real development coming to their doorsteps.

Lilongwe District Council on Thursday, 14th August 2026, named 22 companies that have won contracts to build and upgrade schools, clinics, water systems and other key infrastructure under the 2026/2027 CDF programme.

From new health centres to classrooms, from staff houses to solar water kiosks, the projects will touch almost every constituency — LL Central, LL Lilongwe South, LL Bunda, LL Nyanja, LL Mphende and beyond.

The big-ticket projects include:

MK7.6 billion health centre at Kibalamu in LL Mude

MK3.8 billion Chinjala Primary School in LL Mazzi

MK3.3 billion health centre and staff houses at Mphezi in Bunda

MK3.2 billion for 12 solar powered water systems in Nyanja

At the centre of it all is Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Dr. Ben Malunga Phiri.

He has been praised for rolling up his sleeves and making sure CDF money does not just sit on paper, but turns into bricks, roofs and running water.

“This is leadership that listens,” said a senior Council official. “President Mutharika said development must start in the villages. Today that promise is becoming hospitals, schools and clean water for our mothers and children.”

Analysts note that unlike previous years when CDF projects dragged or stalled, the current drive under Dr. Phiri is fast, transparent and focused on results.

The goal is simple: take services closer to the people and make every Kwacha count.

The Council has given unsuccessful bidders 14 days, up to 28th August 2026, to request a debrief.

With work set to start soon, thousands of families in Lilongwe can now look forward to shorter walks to clinics, better classrooms for their children, and safe drinking water — a clear sign that under President Mutharika’s leadership, and with Dr. Ben Malunga Phiri driving the agenda, development is no longer a promise. It’s happening.