South African President Ramaphosa urges SADC to drive own industrial revolution, cut reliance on external markets

By Lovemore Lubinda

DURBAN — South African President Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa has urged Southern African Development Community countries to use the region’s minerals, agriculture, energy and people to launch an “own” industrial revolution, deepen regional integration, and lessen dependence on outside markets.

Addressing the SADC Public Lecture in Durban on Friday, Ramaphosa, who also serves as SADC Chairperson, said the bloc must shift “from aspiration to action” by developing regional value chains, tearing down barriers to trade within SADC, investing in connected infrastructure, and raising financing from within the region.

He said SADC needs to boost production in strategic areas such as pharmaceuticals, digital technology and agriculture. He also underlined the need to empower women and young people, and to build peace, security, good governance and climate resilience as the base for economic growth.

“The future of Southern Africa will be determined by what we do with the resources we have, together,” Ramaphosa told political leaders, SADC institutions, academics, business representatives, civil society, traditional and community leaders, women and youth.

The public lecture took place ahead of the 46th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government.

SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi backed the push for implementation. He said SADC Vision 2050 has to deliver real results in infrastructure, industrialisation, regional value chains, jobs, energy, food security and better living standards.

“We need to ensure that Vision 2050 is not just a document, but a lived reality for the people of Southern Africa,” Magosi said.

South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, set the talks against a fast-changing global backdrop. He pointed to rising geopolitical rivalry, trade disputes, climate and health threats, and increased competition for Africa’s resources as reasons why regional self-reliance is now more pressing.

Lamola argued that SADC’s answer should be deeper integration and stronger collective bargaining, so the region can defend its interests and retain more value from its own resources.

Discussions at the lecture looked at practical ways to activate regional value chains, align standards, and fund cross-border projects in transport, energy and digital connectivity. Speakers also stressed skills development and job creation for the region’s youth.

Ramaphosa said industrialisation will not work without peace and stability. He called on member states to keep investing in conflict prevention and governance reforms, and to build agriculture and infrastructure that can withstand droughts, floods and other climate shocks.

The Durban meeting brought together stakeholders from across SADC’s 16 member states to consider how to turn Vision 2050 into benefits for citizens. The Vision outlines the bloc’s long-term aim of a peaceful, inclusive, competitive and industrialised region.

With the Summit due in the coming days, leaders are expected to agree on regional infrastructure corridors, industrialisation plans, and financing tools meant to grow trade inside SADC, which still makes up only a small portion of total trade in the region.

Ramaphosa ended with a call for unity. “If we trade more with each other, produce more with each other, and secure peace together, we will drive the industrial revolution that our people deserve,” he said.