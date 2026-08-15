Dr Jane Ansah hosts luncheon for people living with disabilities

By The MaraviPost

LILONGWE — (MaraviPost) – Vice-President Dr. Jane Mayemu Ansah has hosted a luncheon for persons with short stature, people with albinism and other persons with disabilities at her Area 12 residence in Lilongwe, under the auspices of the Dr. Jane Ansah Foundation.

The event was documented in a live video published on the official Dr. Jane Ansah Foundation Facebook page, which is the source of this report. The footage shows the foundation’s engagement with members of communities living with disabilities as part of its broader outreach activities.

The luncheon provided an opportunity for Ansah to interact directly with participants from groups that have continued to advocate for greater inclusion, equal opportunities and recognition of their rights in society.

The gathering also highlights the foundation’s focus on community engagement and support for people who can face social, economic and accessibility barriers because of disability or other physical conditions.

People with albinism, short stature and other disabilities have frequently called for stronger inclusion in public life, employment, education and access to essential services.

The Lilongwe gathering therefore brought together national leadership and members of disability communities in an engagement focused on participation, dignity and social inclusion.

Source: Dr. Jane Ansah Foundation — official Facebook page, live video coverage of the luncheon. “Watch the Dr. Jane Ansah Foundation Facebook video”