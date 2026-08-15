HRCC secretely pleads for wildlife trafficker-corruption suspect Lin’s release

By Falles Kamanga

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-In a striking intervention, the Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC), an organisation known for its anti-corruption advocacy, is now asking both Attorney General (AG) and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Frank Mbeta amd Fostino Maere respectively, to discontinue criminal proceedings against Chinese national Lin Yunhua.

HRCC chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba says the appeal follows representations from Lin’s family and concerns over his continued detention after he completed his sentence for wildlife trafficking and money laundering.

“In view of the foregoing, HRCC respectfully requests your office to exercise the constitutional powers vested in you under Section 99(2)(c) and Section 99(2)(e) of the Constitution by issuing a formal order discontinuing the criminal proceedings against Mr. Lin Yunhua,” Mkwezalamba says in a letter seen by Maravi Post.

But the intervention raises uncomfortable questions about the role HRCC is now playing.

The organisation says it is not undermining the fight against corruption. Yet rather than calling for a speedy trial or a fuller investigation, it is asking the DPP to end proceedings against a suspect facing allegations linked to alleged bribery of prison officials.

According to HRCC, the allegations date back to between 2019 and 2021 but only came to the attention of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) after an investigative article published in October 2024.

The organisation also argues that public officers allegedly involved in the bribery have not been criminally charged, describing this as possible selective prosecution.

But the absence of charges against other alleged participants does not, by itself, establish that the case against Lin is unfounded. Different suspects may be subject to different evidence.

More importantly, HRCC’s appeal comes after the High Court rejected an earlier attempt by the ACB to discontinue the proceedings.

HRCC argues that the Constitution gives the DPP independent powers to discontinue criminal cases. But that raises a broader question: should prosecutorial discretion now be used to achieve an outcome that the High Court has already declined to endorse?

The organisation also relies heavily on the claim that the ACB could not sustain the case beyond reasonable doubt. Yet evidential difficulties are not the same as a judicial finding of innocence.

HRCC says continued detention threatens Lin’s liberty, family life, reputation and finances.

Those concerns are legitimate human rights issues. But they also apply to many accused persons facing prolonged criminal proceedings who lack the resources or profile to attract similar intervention.

The stronger demand, therefore, might have been for a speedy and fair trial, equal application of the law and investigation of everyone allegedly involved.

Instead, HRCC has gone straight to the DPP seeking termination of the case.

For an organisation built around accountability and the fight against abuse, that intervention inevitably raises a difficult question:

Is HRCC defending human rights—or has it crossed into defending a particular accused person?

And perhaps the bigger question for Malawi is whether serious corruption allegations should be abandoned or properly tested in court.