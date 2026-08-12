How Malawi’s Scorchers continue to puzzle football pundits after historic victory against Algeria

….Malawi 3-1 Algeria….

RABAT-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s Scorchers have moved within one match of becoming African champions after defeating Algeria 3–1 in a historic Women’s Africa Cup of Nations semi-final.

For a team making its first appearance at the WAFCON finals, reaching the championship match is already a remarkable achievement. But the manner in which Malawi have reached this stage makes their campaign even more extraordinary.

Captain Tabitha Chawinga once again provided the inspiration, scoring twice, while her sister Temwa Chawinga added another goal. Their performances have become a defining feature of Malawi’s remarkable run.

Malawi took control in the 33rd minute when Tabitha opened the scoring. Temwa then struck shortly before half-time to give the Scorchers a commanding 2–0 advantage.

Algeria responded after the break, pulling one goal back through Ikram Adjabi. For a moment, the momentum appeared to be shifting.

But Malawi refused to panic.

Tabitha restored the two-goal lead in the 76th minute, completing her brace and delivering the decisive blow that sent the Scorchers into the final.

The victory follows an extraordinary sequence of results. Malawi have already stunned defending champions Nigeria, defeated Egypt, overcome Ghana in the quarter-finals and now eliminated Algeria.

The win over Ghana also secured Malawi’s qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, giving the team another historic achievement before Wednesday’s semi-final triumph.

More Than the Chawinga Sisters

Although Tabitha and Temwa have been central to Malawi’s attacking threat, this campaign has been built on collective belief.

The Scorchers have shown courage, discipline and resilience against some of Africa’s strongest teams. They no longer look like newcomers simply enjoying their first WAFCON experience.

They look like genuine contenders.

For Malawian supporters, the team’s journey has become more than a football tournament. The Scorchers have given the country moments of pride and created new possibilities for young girls dreaming of playing football at the highest level.

Their success has also demonstrated the importance of investing in women’s football. A strong domestic structure, better facilities, sustained international competition and greater support for female players could ensure that this historic campaign becomes the foundation for long-term progress.

One Final Hurdle

Malawi will now face either hosts Morocco or Cameroon in the final.

The championship match is expected to present an even greater challenge. Whoever emerges as Malawi’s opponent will arrive determined to stop the Scorchers from completing what would be one of the greatest stories in African women’s football.

Yet Malawi will enter the final carrying something priceless: belief.

They have already defeated Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana and Algeria. They have overcome pressure, responded to setbacks and repeatedly produced when the stakes were highest.

Much will again depend on the Chawinga sisters, but Malawi will need another complete team performance. Defensive concentration, midfield discipline and clinical finishing could ultimately decide whether the Scorchers return home as finalists or as champions.

The final could become a test of character as much as footballing ability.

For Malawi, the opportunity is extraordinary. They arrived in Morocco as WAFCON debutants with dreams of competing.

They now stand one match away from African glory.

Whatever happens in the final, the Scorchers have already rewritten the history of Malawian women’s football.

But having come this far, they will not want to stop at history.

One match remains. One trophy awaits. And for the Scorchers, the impossible no longer looks impossible.