Malawi’s Dowa woman arrested for killing her husband

DOWA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in Mponela, Dowa District have arrested a 32-year old woman identified as Debora Frank for murdering her husband by stabbing him on the stomach.

The incident occurred on August 11,2026 at around 20:00 hours at Mponela Trading Centre.

The deceased has been identified as Ndolo Zipi,42 years, who hails from Mazengera village in the area of Senior Chief Mponela in Dowa District.

According to what detectives from Mponela Police Station have found, it is said that Debora Frank and Ndolo Zipi were living together as a family for more than a year but without a child.

On August 11, 2016 at around 20:00 hours when they were in the house which they were living in,they picked a quarrel from the reason known by the two which resulted into a fight.

During the fight Debora Frank (suspect) produced a knife and stabbed Ndolo Zipi (deceased) on the stomach.

Some well wishers took Zipi to Mponela Rural Hospital for medical treatment where he died while receiving treatment.

The suspect has been arrested and the dead body is being kept at Mponela Rural Hospital Mortuary pending postmortem.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer murder charges.

The suspect hails from Chulu 1 village in the area of Senior Chief Mponela in Dowa District.