Anthony Joshua’s trainer Lapin predicts fury knockout as battle of Britain edges closer

LONDON-(MaraviPost)-Anthony Joshua’s trainer Sergey Lapin has issued a blunt warning to Tyson Fury ahead of their long-awaited heavyweight clash: Joshua will knock him out.

Speaking as anticipation builds around the “Battle of Britain”, Lapin said Joshua is entering the fight with a new edge after linking up with Team Usyk.

“AJ will knock Fury out. He is not just a powerful puncher. He is a machine that delivers devastating shots. Tyson has never faced an opponent with this combination of power, speed, and physical pressure,” Lapin said.

Joshua returned to the ring last month in Riyadh, stopping Kristian Prenga inside two rounds on July 25.

The win came with scrutiny, after Joshua was dropped and hurt in the opening round, and after a car crash in Nigeria last December that claimed the lives of two close members of his team.

Critics have questioned whether the former two-time champion should carry on.

Lapin disagrees. He believes Joshua gains a tactical edge from Team Usyk, who helped prepare Oleksandr Usyk for his two fights against Fury. That experience, he argues, gives Joshua’s camp detailed insight into how to break down Fury’s style.

Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed this week that “AJ v Fury is on” and called it the biggest deal of Joshua’s career.

Ring Magazine, owned by Saudi boxing powerbroker Turki Alalshikh, reports the fight is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026 and will stream live on Netflix.

No exact date or venue has been locked in yet, but reports point to November as the likely window, with Wembley Stadium, Croke Park and venues in Ireland among those under consideration.

For Joshua, the fight represents a chance to answer doubters once and for all. According to Lapin, that answer will come with his fists.