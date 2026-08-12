Malawi’ Scorchers is ready for WAFCON Semi finals

RABAT-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Scorchers coach Lovemore Fazili says his players know what it takes to beat Algeria in Wednesday’s WAFCON 2026 semi-final in Morocco.

Speaking to MaraviPost Sports Desk, Fazili said his players have shown a strong desire to reach the final and are confident they can achieve the feat.

He said the technical panel has worked on all departments of the team, from the goalkeeper to the attack, ahead of the crucial encounter.

“So far, we have tried to improve all departments, starting from the goalkeeper going forward. In all the past four games, we have been conceding goals as well as scoring goals, so we cannot just sit back. We have to work on all the problems that are there,” said Fazili.

Fazili said the team has identified its weaknesses from previous matches and is working to address them before facing Algeria.

He added that the players understand the importance of the semi-final and cannot afford to make unnecessary mistakes.

The Scorchers have made history by reaching the WAFCON semi-finals for the first time in their maiden appearance at the continental tournament.

Malawi reached the last four after beating Ghana 2-1 in the quarter-final while Algeria also booked a semi-final place after defeating Côte d’Ivoire 2-1 in their quarter-final match.

The other semi-final will see hosts Morocco take on Cameroon in what is expected to be another closely contested encounter on same Wednesday.

Fazili said his players have gained confidence from their performances so far and are ready for the challenge posed by Algeria.He said the focus is now on maintaining concentration, limiting mistakes and executing their game plan when the two sides meet.

The coach believes reaching the final would be another major milestone for women’s football in Malawi.The Scorchers are now two victories away from winning their maiden continental title, a feat that would go down as one of the biggest achievements in Malawi’s football history.

The 2026 WAFCON is guaranteed to have a new champion because none of the four semi-finalists Malawi, Algeria, Morocco and Cameroon has previously won the tournament.