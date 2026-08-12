Activist Namiwa’s freedom plea extended to Thursday on treason charges

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The High Court in Lilongwe has extended bail application hearing for rights activist and Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa to Thursday, tomorrow, August 13, 2026.

The court notified all parties of the change, citing a congested schedule on the originally scheduled date, today, Wednesday.

This means Namiwa, who is currently in custody, will have to wait another day for the court to consider his application for release on bail.

In its communication to the parties, the court said, “the hearing has been postponed to Thursday due to a congested schedule on the originally set date.”

Namiwa was arrested by police and is facing two charges of treason and publication of false news likely to cause fear and public alarm.

The charges stem from remarks he made during an interview on Luntha TV, in which he claimed that Vice President Jane Ansah would become President within two months.

Namiwa has not been convicted of the offences, and the allegations against him remain subject to determination through the court process.

The State is represented by Deputy Director of Criminal Litigation in the Directorate of Public Prosecutions Brenda Kapenda, while lawyer Gift Mwenye represents Namiwa, with the bail hearing now expected to proceed on Thursday.

Meanwhile, there has been calls from civil rights groups for the release of Namiwa and drop charges against him.

But the state has remained unshakeable over the the calls.