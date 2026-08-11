MCP unhappy with Kadzipatike arrest

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has condemned the arrest of its National Director of Legal Affairs and Dowa Kasangadzi legislator, George Kadzipatike.

The party has described the arrest as politically motivated and an abuse of state power.

MCP National Publicity Secretary Jessie Kabwila told The Maravi Post said the arrest followed simultaneous search and arrest warrants obtained by the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) and the Malawi Police Service.

Kabwila observes that the circumstances surrounding the arrest raise concerns that criminal investigative powers could be used to intimidate opposition leaders, Members of Parliament (MPs) and legal practitioners representing clients in cases involving government officials.

However MCP publicist assured that Kadzipatike arrest will not in anyway intimidate him but rather strengthen him on his job.

Meanwhile, Kadzipatike remains on police custody at Area 3 Police station in Lilongwe.

On Tuesday, morning the lawmaker handed himself to the fiscal over arrest warrant on tax evasion charges.

Kadzipatike is yet to be formally charged.