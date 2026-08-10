Leaders, friends and political parties pay final tributes to broadcaster Brian Banda

MBC staff honour late Director General Brian Banda

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Employees of Malawi’s public broadcaster have gathered to mourn Director General Brian Banda, remembering a leader whose tenure at the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) was cut short by his death on 8 August.

Colleagues joined other mourners to pay their respects as the broadcaster prepared to lay Banda to rest in Blantyre, bringing together members of the media fraternity and those who worked alongside him.

MBC chair praises Brian Banda’s leadership

By Burnett Munthali

BLANTYRE, Malawi — (MaraviPost) – Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Board Chairperson Benson Tembo has described the late Director General Brian Banda as a selfless and disciplined leader who was committed to transforming the public broadcaster.

MBC reported that Tembo made the remarks during Banda’s funeral in Chileka, where he said the former director general understood the corporation’s responsibilities and worked to strengthen its operations, including by promoting financial discipline.

Tembo said Banda had been determined to change the face of MBC and improve the way the organisation operated.

The funeral has attracted senior government officials, political leaders and representatives from several political parties.

Chief Secretary to the Government Justin Saidi is representing President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, while Democratic Progressive Party leaders, government officials and representatives of other political parties are also attending the ceremony.

AFORD pays tribute to MBC Director General Brian Banda

Enoch Chihana, the leader of AFORD and a figure from the Northern Region

By Burnett Munthali

BLANTYRE- (MaraviPost) — The Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) has paid tribute to Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Director General Brian Banda, describing him as an influential figure in the country’s public discourse and media landscape.

MBC reported that AFORD had expressed its condolences to Banda’s family and the public broadcaster following his death on 8 August 2026. The party said his work had made a significant contribution to informing Malawians and encouraging public debate.

In a statement, AFORD said Banda’s professionalism and commitment to public service had left a lasting impression on many people across the country.

“Through his professionalism, courage and dedication to public service, he touched lives of many Malawians,” the party said.

Banda died at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre on 8 August. He is due to be buried on Monday at Chleka in Blantyre.

His death has prompted tributes from political parties and other sections of Malawian society, highlighting his role in the country’s media and public affairs.

News of Brian Banda’s death hit me like lightning this morning

Stanley Onjezani Kenani (born in 1976) is a Malawian writer of poetry and short stories

By Onjezani Kenani

News of Brian Banda’s death hit me like lightning this morning, entirely without warning.

Brian and I had known each other closely for sixteen years. Whenever the going got too tough, he would call. And each time I came back home, I made a point of visiting him, sometimes at his studio at Times. It was always fascinating to watch him move so effortlessly between presenting a programme and chatting with us, his visitors, during the breaks.

Brian was a once-in-a-generation media personality. Through the years, he never watered down his trademark tough interviewing style. He knew when to push back, when to coax out more information, when to let a silence do the work, and when to bring the questioning to an end.

We attach far too much importance to academic qualifications. Brian was proof that there are forms of intelligence no certificate can confer. He was a genius at what he did. He simply knew the job.

I am gutted that just when he had soared to his greatest height, death pounced.

In the words of my friend Jack McBrams, in his poem When Tears Burn the Soil on Which Our Souls Nourish:

Shall we tumble to earth

Like overripe mangoes

On a scorching summer noon?

Rest in peace, Brian.

You did so much for our nation. Through your incisive interviews and memorable radio programmes, you helped shape Malawi’s public discourse. You asked the questions that needed asking. You made people listen. You made people think.

Malawi has lost.

Malawi President Peter Mutharika on the passing of Brian Banda

Peter Mutharika expressed deep sorrow over the sudden passing of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Director General Brian Banda, who died at age 45 on August 8, 2026. Mutharika described Banda as a patriot, media icon, and dedicated public servant whose voice shaped Malawian broadcasting for decades.

Muslim leader urges Malawi journalists to uphold Brian Banda’s courage

By Burnett Munthali

MANGOCHI- (MaraviPost) – A Muslim leader in Mangochi has called on journalists in Malawi to remain courageous and committed to their profession, drawing inspiration from the life and work of veteran broadcaster Brian Banda.

The comments were reported by Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) following the death of Mr Banda, who served as a senior figure at the national broadcaster. Sheikh Fahad Kamsuli, chairperson of the Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) in Mangochi, said the late journalist had demonstrated a strong sense of duty and fearlessness throughout his career.

Sheikh Kamsuli said journalists played a critical role in society and should not allow fear to prevent them from carrying out their responsibilities.

He likened journalists to soldiers, arguing that both professions require discipline, courage and a willingness to confront difficult circumstances in the public interest.

According to Sheikh Kamsuli, Mr Banda’s professional conduct provided an example that journalists could continue to learn from, particularly at a time when the media faces increasing demands and challenges.

He urged members of the profession to preserve the values associated with the late broadcaster, including determination, independence and commitment to duty.

Mr Banda’s death has prompted tributes from colleagues and other members of society, with his contribution to broadcasting and journalism being remembered by those who worked with him.

Sheikh Kamsuli said the best way to honour his memory was for journalists to continue serving the public with the same courage and dedication that characterised his career.

Condolence Message on the Passing of Brian Banda, Director General of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation

Parliament of Malawi