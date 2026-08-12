French President Macron to visit Nigeria

LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit Nigeria in autumn 2026 as France and Nigeria work to deepen their bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation.
One question is whether the French presidential aircraft’s most direct route to Nigeria could cross the airspace of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).
Will France fly through AES airspace or choose an alternative route to avoid it?
For now, no official details have been released about the flight route.
Lloyd M’bwana
I’m a Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resource (LUANAR)’s Environmental Science graduate (Malawi) and UK’s ICM Journalism and Media studies scholar.
Also University of Malawi (UNIMA) Library Science Scholar.
I have been The Malawi Country Manager and duty editor for the Maravi Post since 2019.
My duty editor’s job is to ensure that the news is covered properly, that it is delivered on time, and that it is created to the standards set out in the editorial guidelines of the Maravi Post.
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