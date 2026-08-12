French President Macron to visit Nigeria

LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit Nigeria in autumn 2026 as France and Nigeria work to deepen their bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation.

One question is whether the French presidential aircraft’s most direct route to Nigeria could cross the airspace of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

Will France fly through AES airspace or choose an alternative route to avoid it?

For now, no official details have been released about the flight route.