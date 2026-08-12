Malawi Police turn to electric vehicles for fuel costs cut, improve response times

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s Central Region Police have received an electric patrol vehicle and an electric motorcycle in an initiative aimed at reducing operational costs and improving police response times, particularly in congested urban areas.

Local media reports said the vehicles were donated by Tsuyoshi Motors Limited as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility programme.

The handover involved Central Region Police Commissioner Mabvuto M’bobo and Tsuyoshi Motors Managing Director Trevor William Kandoje.

M’bobo welcomed the donation, describing electric mobility as a potentially sustainable and cost-effective option for law enforcement operations.

He said the vehicles could help officers reach crime scenes more quickly, particularly in densely populated and traffic-congested areas.

Kandoje said the donation was prompted by financial and operational challenges affecting the police service, including rising fuel costs, vehicle breakdowns and limited resources for maintenance and repairs.

He said electric vehicles could reduce operating expenses substantially, claiming that charging costs were approximately 70 percent lower per kilometre than conventional fuel costs.

Such savings, if achieved consistently in police operations, could ease pressure on already constrained institutional budgets.

Tsuyoshi Motors also pointed to the simpler mechanical design of electric vehicles, which generally contain fewer moving components than internal-combustion vehicles.

The company said this could contribute to lower maintenance requirements, while the absence of tailpipe emissions offers an environmental benefit.

The initiative comes as Malawi continues to contend with high fuel costs and foreign-exchange constraints that have affected the importation and availability of petroleum products.

For public institutions dependent on vehicle fleets, such pressures can directly affect operational mobility.

Kandoje said Tsuyoshi Motors was prepared to engage government on the possible expansion of electric vehicles across public-service fleets, suggesting that the police donation could become part of a broader discussion about cleaner and more economical government transport.

However, wider adoption would depend on factors including charging infrastructure, electricity reliability, vehicle acquisition costs, battery performance and the availability of specialised technical support.

For the Malawi Police Service, the donated vehicles provide an opportunity to assess whether electric mobility can deliver measurable savings while maintaining the reliability and speed required for emergency and crime-response operations.