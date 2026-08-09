Lilongwe Science Institute calls on youths to support vulnerable children

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Lilongwe Institute of Science and Technology (LIST) has called on young people in Malawi to play a greater role in supporting vulnerable children as part of their responsibility towards community development.

The call was made during a donation ceremony where LIST presented various items to YOSSA Community-Based Child Care Centre in Area 49, Lilongwe, in support of children under its care.

Speaking during the handover, LIST representative Gift Mkandawire said young people have an important role to play in addressing challenges affecting vulnerable groups within their communities.

Mkandawire said the donation was part of an initiative by LIST students aimed at giving back to society and encouraging other youths to take part in community support programmes.

“This is not only about donating items, but also about inspiring young people to recognise that they can make a difference in the lives of others,” said Mkandawire.

He added that the items were collected by students as a way of promoting social responsibility and compassion among the youth.

Meanwhile, YOSSA Director Frederick Nkula thanked LIST for the support, saying the donation would help ease some of the challenges the centre faces in providing care to vulnerable children.

Mkula-Very thankful to LIST

Nkula appealed to other organisations, individuals and well-wishers to support the centre with resources that can help improve the welfare of the children.

He said YOSSA was established to provide early childhood development services and support to children from disadvantaged backgrounds, preparing them with basic skills before joining primary school.

The centre currently has 95 children being supported by two volunteer teachers, with some food supplies provided through the JB Initiative.