“Launched CDF Dashboard to strengthen transparency, accountability on public funds usage”-Ben Phiri

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The launch of the reformed Constituency Development Fund (CDF) dashboard will strengthen transparency and accountability on public.

The dashboard allows officials and the general public to monitor more than 2,000 projects in real time across the country.

Launching the system on Friday, July 31, 2026 in the capital Lilongwe, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Phiri said tracking of the projects from planning and procurement through to financial and physical completion will be enhanced.

“Development financed with public resources should never be hidden from the people it is intended to serve.

This dashboard is a management tool, an accountability tool and a transparency tool,”assures Phiri.

The minister adds, “The dashboard will display project plans, procurement details, financial and physical progress, photographs and completion status for all 36 local authorities.

“The President, the Minister of Finance, the Office of the President and Cabinet and other senior government offices will be able to view project performance from their desks”.

He disclosed that the public will also be able to access the dashboard to check projects in their areas.

The minister however warned that district commissioners and chief executive officers will be held personally accountable for ensuring their councils’ data up to date.

He said the era of “hiding behind delayed reports” was over and urged councils to make the system part of their daily management routine.

The system includes embedded artificial intelligence and GPS tagging to help verify project locations and progress.

The reformed CDF programme is a flagship of President Peter Mutharika’s administration. Under the reforms, government increased resources channelled directly to communities and gave local authorities the mandate to implement projects prioritised by constituents.

The CDF has been pegged MK5 billion to every constituency across