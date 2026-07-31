Malawian lady Rita Mkandawire arrested for faking death

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police Service in the Northern region are keeping in custody 31-year-old woman, Rita Mkandawire for faking death.

Mkandawire and her five-year-old son, who were reported missing a few days ago, have been found alive at a lodge in Ngara, Karonga district.

Northern Region Police Publicist, Cecilia Mfune, has told Zodiak Online that a team of detectives travelled to Karonga and found Mkandawire and her vehicle parked outside the lodge.

Mfune added that Mkandawire is also wanted by Mzuzu and Lingadzi Police Stations in connection with several fraud related charges, including obtaining money by false pretences.

She disclosed that the law enforcement team is still conducting investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding her reported disappearance.

Rita Mkandawire, whose latest pictures and messages recently circulated on social media after she was reported missing, hails from Mtowera Yifwa Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Wasambo in Karonga district.