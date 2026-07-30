Malawi civil rights activist Sylvester Namiwa arrested

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-One of the country’s Civil rights activists Sylvester Namiwa has been arrested.

The arrest comes after Namiwa was summoned on Thursday afternoon before Malawi Police Service Headquarters at Area 30.

The activist is currently being held at Lingadzi Police in the capital Lilongwe.

Namiwa who is the leader for Center for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), has said the arrest comes hours after Minister of Lands Chimwemwe Chipungu, through his lawyer Khwima Mchizi, demanded a public apology from Namiwa.

The demand relates to a presser Namiwa held this week in which he called for accountability and a voluntary lifestyle audit of the minister.

The organization has further disclosed that Namiwa also received a call from Norman Chisale, President Peter Mutharika’s personal bodyguard and Deputy Minister of Homeland Security, who expressed frustration over remarks Namiwa made during a recent media interview.

The activist however refused to apologise to Chipungu instead challenged to him to go to court.

The police however are yet to establish charges for Namiwa’s arrest.

More to come…..