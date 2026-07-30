Malawian athlete Asimenye Simwaka disqualified in 2026 Commonwealth Games

By Edwin Mbewe

GLASGOW-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s medal aspirations suffered a heartbreaking blow after sprinter Asimenye Simwaka was dramatically disqualified from the women’s 400m at the 2026 Commonwealth Games for breaching World Athletics Technical Rule 17.2.3.

Simwaka’s race ended in disappointment after officials ruled that she had committed a lane infringement.

Under Rule 17.2.3, athletes competing in lane races must remain within their allocated lane throughout the race and, on bends, must not step on or inside the left-hand lane line or, in the case of the inside lane, the kerb or the line marking the inside of the track.

The decision brought an abrupt and painful end to what had been a promising 400m campaign, leaving the Malawian athlete’s hopes of progressing in the event shattered.

However, the setback does not mark the end of Simwaka’s Commonwealth Games journey.

The talented sprinter now turns her attention to the women’s 200m semi-final at 21:05 this evening, where she will be determined to put the disappointment behind her and fight for a place in the final.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Queens will conclude their Commonwealth Games netball campaign on Friday when they take on hosts Scotland in the seventh-place playoff at 14:00.

The clash will determine whether Malawi finishes seventh or eighth in the final standings, as the Queens look to end their tournament with a victory.