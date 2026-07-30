Thursday, 30 Jul 2026

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Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye in ICU after collapsing in court

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Lloyd M’bwana

KAMPALA-(MaraviPost)-Prominent Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye has been admitted to an intensive care unit after collapsing during a court appearance in Kampala.

This is according to a statement from his wife, Winnie Byanyima.

The 70-year-old politician is on trial for treason and has been in custody since November 2024.

According to his wife, Besigye was transferred to a hospital in Kampala, where concerns have again been raised about his health.

This is the third time he has been hospitalized since his detention.

His wife has repeatedly criticized his detention conditions, describing them as inhumane and alleging a plot to kill him.

President Yoweri Museveni’s government has imposed a widening crackdown on opposition figures, lawyers and independent media in recent months.

Source: DW Africa

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Lloyd M’bwana

I’m a Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resource (LUANAR)’s Environmental Science graduate (Malawi) and UK’s ICM Journalism and Media studies scholar. Also University of Malawi (UNIMA) Library Science Scholar. I have been The Malawi Country Manager and duty editor for the Maravi Post since 2019. My duty editor’s job is to ensure that the news is covered properly, that it is delivered on time, and that it is created to the standards set out in the editorial guidelines of the Maravi Post.

Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye hospitalised Winnie Byanyima

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