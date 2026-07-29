Malawi’ Scorchers stay grounded after historic Nigeria’ Super Falcons upset: 2026 WAFCON

RABAT-(MaraviPost)-Malawi women’s national football team coach Lovemore Fazili says belief and commitment were the driving force behind the Scorchers’ stunning 3-2 victory over defending champions Nigeria in the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) played on Tuesday at Al Madina Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

Speaking to MaraviPost Sports Desk after the match, Fazili said the availability of his full squad including star forward Temwa Chawinga, gave Malawi the confidence to attack one of Africa’s strongest teams.

The victory marked one of the biggest results in the history of Malawian women’s football as the Scorchers defeated the 10-time WAFCON champions in their maiden appearance at the continental finals.

Fazili, however, said the team will not be carried away by the famous win, insisting their focus remains on reaching the semifinals and securing qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“We believe in ourselves, but our mission is not over. We have to remain focused and continue working hard because we want to go as far as possible in this tournament,” said Fazili.

Temwa Chawinga produced another outstanding performance by scoring twice and was named Player of the Match.

Her sister, who is also Scochers Captain Tabitha Chawinga, also found the back of the net to complete Malawi’s scoring, while Nigeria replied through Rasheedat Ajibade and Uchenna Kanu.

The result has put the Scorchers in a strong position as they chase a place in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Fleetwood Haiya congratulated the players for their determination and discipline against the African giants.

Haiya urged both the players and the technical panel to remain fully focused ahead of their next assignment and avoid complacency after defeating the defending champions.

He said the victory should inspire the team to push even harder as they aim to make more history in Morocco.

Meanwhile, the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations through its official Facebook page congratulated both Malawi and Zambia for their impressive victories on Tuesday, saying the two nations had made Southern Africa proud.

Zambia also enjoyed a dominant outing after thrashing Egypt 6-0 in another WAFCON fixture In group C.

The Scorchers will now turn their attention to Egypt, whom they face on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat, knowing another positive result could move them closer to a historic semifinal place and keep their World Cup qualification dream alive.