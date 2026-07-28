Zambia’s Copper Queens make strong statement: Thrash Egypt 6-0 in WAFCON 2026 opener

RABAT-(MaraviPost)-Zambia’s Copper Queens produced a breathtaking performance at the Stade Olympique de Rabat in Rabat, Morocco, defeating Egypt 6-0 in their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2026 Group C encounter.

Captain Barbra Banda was the star of the night, scoring four goals and earning the Player of the Match award as Zambia announced their ambitions for continental glory.

The highly anticipated clash in Morocco’s capital saw Zambia dominate from the opening whistle, displaying attacking quality, confidence and tactical discipline against an Egyptian side that struggled to cope with the intensity of the Copper Queens.

The victory became one of Zambia’s most convincing performances in recent WAFCON history.

Zambia opened the scoring in the 24th minute when Racheal Nachula converted from the penalty spot after Barbra Banda was brought down inside the Egyptian box. The early goal gave the Copper Queens confidence as they continued to control possession and create dangerous attacking opportunities.

Egypt attempted to respond after falling behind but found Zambia’s defence difficult to break down.

The Copper Queens went into halftime with a 1-0 advantage after a disciplined first-half display.

After the restart, Zambia increased the pressure and Barbra Banda began to take control of the match. In the 59th minute, Banda calmly converted a penalty awarded after a VAR review before adding another goal just three minutes later following an excellent team move to make it 3-0.

The Egyptian defence continued to struggle against Zambia’s pace and movement, while coach Nora Häuptle’s substitutions added more energy to the attacking department.

Eneless Phiri made an immediate impact after coming on and brought additional creativity as Zambia searched for more goals.

In the 86th minute, Barbra Banda completed her hat-trick with another clinical finish, underlining her reputation as one of Africa’s most dangerous forwards.

Eneless Phiri then marked her WAFCON debut in style with a long-range strike to extend Zambia’s lead to 5-0.

Deep into stoppage time, Banda completed a remarkable four-goal performance by scoring Zambia’s sixth goal of the match.

The captain’s incredible display earned her the Player of the Match accolade and further strengthened her status as one of the tournament’s biggest stars.

The emphatic win sends a powerful warning to Zambia’s WAFCON rivals as the Copper Queens continue their pursuit of the title.

The team’s combination of attacking firepower, teamwork and individual brilliance has placed them among the leading contenders in Morocco.

For Egypt, the defeat highlighted the challenge of facing one of Africa’s strongest women’s football teams.

Zambia, meanwhile, leave Rabat with renewed confidence and momentum as they continue their journey towards turning their “Copper to Gold” dream into reality.