NBM ‘Waku WAFCON’ Promo winners off to Morocco to cheer the Scorchers

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The grand winners of the NBM ‘Waku WAFCON’ and ‘Scorchers in You’ challenge, Charles Msatiyenda and Halima Mangani, departed for Morocco on Sunday to watch the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and cheer the Malawi National Women Football Team.

The two winners left through Bakili Muluzi International Airport in Blantyre ahead of the Scorchers’ Group C fixture against Nigeria at Al Madina Stadium in Rabat on Tuesday.

Speaking at the airport before departure, Mangani described the trip as a promise fulfilled by NBM plc.

“I am excited, we are finally leaving for Morocco to support our national team. We appreciate NBM plc’s initiative to rally behind the Scorchers,” said Mangani.

She said cheering the team from the stands would boost the players’ morale.

“I believe when the Scorchers see us holding our national flag, it will motivate them to fight for our country, I therefore plead with all Malawians back home to keep supporting the girls,” said Mangani.

NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Mphepo-Hiwa said the winners’ departure for Morocco marks the fulfilment of the promotions grand prize while highlighting the bank’s support for women’s football in Malawi.

“This is quite an amazing moment to see the winners travel to Morocco to watch the Scorchers take on Nigeria on Tuesday. We believe their presence will inspire the players and give them extra motivation,” said Mphepo-Hiwa.

She added that the bank remains confident in the Scorchers saying they have all the hope that the team will proceed beyond the group stages.