Former Pentecostal Life University employees storm head office demanding unpaid dues

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Former Pentecostal Life University (PL) employees have stormed the University headquarters at Area 49, Galiver in the capital Lilongwe this morning demanding outstanding unpaid dues.

This follows the deregistering of the University by National Council of Higher Education (NCHE) in February this year, 2026.

The unpaid dues pegged over MK60 million including monthly perks, surveillance allowances.

Not only but also the irritated employees are demanding pension scheme’ log in details.

This publication understand that the university was not remitting the funds to Old Mutual since 2017.

The 41 affected employees including dean of faculties, lecturers, supervisors, cleaners, garden boys, administrative staff members

The irritated former employees have vowed not to leave the office compound until are assured of their concerns be addressed within 48 hours.

Currently, the University owner Kingston Ngwira has just arrived to addres the irritated former employees.

In February this year, NCHE deregister the university for failing to meet the standards.

Here is NCHE communication issued in February…..

DEREGISTRATION OF PENTECOSTAL LIFE UNIVERSITY AS A HIGHER EDUCATION INSTITUTION IN MALAWI

I write to communicate to you that, at its Extraordinary Meeting held on 11th August,2025, the National Council for Higher Education (the ‘Council’) resolved that the Pentecostal Life University (PLU) be deregistered as a higher education institution in Malawi, pursuant to section 15 (b) of the National Council for Higher Education Act (the ‘NCHE Act’). The Council

recommended to the Minister responsible for Education to have PLU deregistered as a higher education institution in Malawi, pursuant to section 23 of the NCHE Act. The Minister duly approved the recommendation on 12 September, 2025.

The main reason for the above decision is the PLU’s failure to address persistent non-compliance with the Minimum Standards for Higher Education Institutions in Malawi which violated section 23 of the NCHE Act. You will appreciate, that this resolution follows PLU’S

representation made during the interface hearing convened on 22 July 2025, and PLU’s subsequent submission of additional written evidence on 29 July 2025 in support of its position presented during the hearing and the Council was still not satisfied with the reasons for PLU’s failure to address persistent non-compliance with the Minimum Standards for Higher Education Institutions in Malawi. The resolution also follows years of the Council’s engagement with the PLU on its persistent failure to comply with the said minimum standards.

Take note that the deregistration of PLU shall take effect on the date of publication of this decision in the Gazette, per section 23 of the NCHE Act, after which, PLU shall cease to operate as a higher education institution in Malawi.

It is also important to note that deregistration shall not affect the validity of any certificate, diploma, degrees or other academic qualifications conferred or awarded by PLU prior to the date of the publication of the decision in the Gazette.

At its Extraordinary Meeting held on 16th February 2026, the Council resolved that PLU undertakes the following:

a) That PLU shall prepare the students, members of staff and all relevant stakeholders on Government’s decision to deregister it as a higher education institution in Malawi;

b) That PLU shall expedite the process of awarding certificates, diplomas and degrees to students that have already fulfilled academic requirements prior to the effective date of deregistration;

c) That PLU shall facilitate the transfer of its legible students, excluding those that have fewer than six credits including English at Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) or its equivalent qualification, to other accredited higher education institutions of their choice, if they so wish. The Government’s policy for admission of students into higher education requires that individuals should possess a minimum of six credits including English at MSCE or its equivalent qualification; and

d) That PLU shall submit a data base of all students who have graduated from PLU, all students who have fulfilled all requirements for graduation and are due to graduate, all continuing students in all levels, and all students that were withdrawn.

Please note that PLU must undertake the aforementioned actions within 60 days from date of receipt of this communication.

We trust that the contents of the letter are clear. Should you have any queries or should you need any assistance on any of the foregoing issues, please do not hesitate to contact me.

