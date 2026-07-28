Shakira reveals “Why Burna Boy’s unique voice earned him place on 2026 FIFA World Cup Theme Song”

ATLANTA-(MaraviPost)-According to TRT Afrika, Colombian music superstar Shakira has revealed that she chose Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy to feature on the 2026 FIFA World Cup theme song “Dai Dai” because of his unique and distinctive voice.

The global music icon said Burna Boy’s vocal style brought a special quality to the song, helping create a powerful international collaboration that blends Latin music and African rhythms ahead of one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

The collaboration between Shakira and Burna Boy has attracted attention from football and music fans worldwide, as the two artists represent different cultural backgrounds but share a global influence through their music.

“Dai Dai” is expected to become one of the defining sounds associated with the 2026 FIFA World Cup, continuing the long tradition of tournament songs that unite audiences beyond football.

Shakira, who has previously contributed to major football events, including the iconic 2010 FIFA World Cup anthem “Waka Waka,” has again positioned herself at the centre of global sports entertainment through her latest project.

Her decision to work with Burna Boy reflects the growing influence of African music on the international stage, particularly the rise of Afrobeats as a genre that continues to gain millions of listeners around the world.

Burna Boy has established himself as one of Africa’s most successful contemporary musicians, known for combining African sounds with global musical influences and using his platform to showcase Nigerian culture internationally.

Shakira’s recognition of Burna Boy’s voice highlights the importance of originality and artistic identity in global collaborations, where unique sounds can help songs connect with diverse audiences.

The partnership also represents a wider cultural exchange between Africa and Latin America, two regions with rich musical traditions that have increasingly found common ground through international collaborations.

The release of a World Cup theme song featuring artists from different continents demonstrates how football continues to serve as a platform for cultural unity and global expression.

As preparations continue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, “Dai Dai” is expected to become part of the tournament’s cultural legacy, bringing together football supporters and music lovers across the world.

The collaboration between Shakira and Burna Boy further confirms the expanding global reach of African music and the important role African artists are playing in shaping the future of international entertainment.