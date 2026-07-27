Fazili eyes Nigeria upset: 2026 WAFCON

RABAT-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Scorchers head coach Lovemore Fazili says he remains confident his side can produce a strong performance when they face Nigeria on Tuesday in Group C match at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Speaking to the MaraviPost Sports Desk, Fazili acknowledged that Nigeria will be a tough opponent, noting that the West Africans have gone unbeaten over the past two years.

Despite Nigeria’s impressive record, the Scorchers coach believes Malawi has what it takes to challenge one of Africa’s most successful women’s football teams.

Fazili said his technical panel has identified areas they hope to exploit during the match to increase the team’s chances of securing a positive result.

“We will take advantage of their weaknesses to achieve a good result. We also have quality players who are capable of performing well,” said Fazili.

He added that the Scorchers have gained valuable experience through a number of international friendly matches played before the tournament.

“We have played many friendly matches and that means every player is well prepared for this encounter,” he said.

The coach expressed confidence in the commitment and determination shown by his players throughout the competition.

Malawi is competing in Group C alongside Nigeria, Egypt and Zambia in its maiden appearance at the WAFCON finals.