Zambia Police attempt to block opposition leaders: Road to August 13 polls

…..Questions Raised Over Security Forces’ Conduct During High-Stakes Campaign Event

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Zambia’s KBN Television has reported that political tensions escalated dramatically in Twapya on Saturday afternoon after Zambia Police officers reportedly attempted to prevent opposition presidential candidate Brian Mundubile and his running mate, Makebi Zulu, from proceeding to address a massive campaign rally. The broadcaster, which was present throughout the incident, witnessed the unfolding events firsthand and captured the entire confrontation on camera as it developed before thousands of supporters.

The incident unfolded before thousands of supporters who had gathered to hear the opposition leaders outline their vision and campaign promises, turning what was expected to be a routine political event into a confrontation that immediately attracted public attention.

Witnesses at the scene said Zambia Police officers appeared to be acting on what many described as unusual or unexplained instructions as they sought to stop the two leaders from accessing the venue where supporters had been waiting for several hours.

The attempted intervention by the police was met with visible resistance from sections of the crowd, who questioned why the political leaders were being prevented from addressing a lawful public gathering.

The atmosphere became increasingly tense as supporters demanded that the rally proceed without interference, arguing that political campaigns should be conducted freely and peacefully in accordance with democratic principles.

Earlier in the day, the situation had already shown signs of deteriorating when Zambia Police officers reportedly forced their way onto the main stage where political leaders and event organizers had gathered.

Video footage captured by Zambia’s KBN Television reportedly showed the police officers climbing onto the platform despite objections from event organizers and party officials overseeing the rally.

The presence of the officers on the stage quickly provoked a hostile reaction from the crowd, with many supporters loudly booing them and demanding that they leave the platform.

The sustained jeering eventually forced the officers to withdraw from the stage, allowing preparations for the rally to continue amid heightened security concerns.

Observers at the rally noted that the confrontation reflected growing political sensitivities as election campaigns intensify across the country, with political parties becoming increasingly concerned about equal access to campaign venues and freedom of assembly.

Supporters of Brian Mundubile interpreted the attempted blockade as an effort to frustrate the opposition’s campaign activities, arguing that every political contestant should be allowed to engage voters without unnecessary interference.

Others called for restraint from both political actors and security agencies, emphasizing that maintaining peace during the campaign period requires professionalism, neutrality, and respect for the rights of all participants.

The incident has also reignited debate over the role of law enforcement agencies during election campaigns, particularly regarding the need for police to remain impartial while carrying out their constitutional responsibility of maintaining public order.

Political analysts have long argued that public confidence in electoral processes depends not only on the conduct of political parties but also on the perceived neutrality of state institutions tasked with safeguarding democracy.

Any actions that create the impression of selective enforcement or unequal treatment of political competitors risk undermining public trust and increasing political polarization during an already sensitive campaign period.

Despite the disruption, supporters remained at the venue in large numbers, determined to hear from their preferred candidates and demonstrate their commitment to the campaign.

The events in Twapya are likely to generate widespread political debate in the coming days, with many expected to seek clarification regarding the circumstances that led to the attempted intervention by Zambia Police officers.

As the country moves closer to crucial electoral milestones, attention is expected to focus on whether security agencies can maintain public confidence by ensuring that all political parties are able to campaign freely, peacefully, and within the framework of the law.

The Twapya incident serves as another reminder that the conduct of both political leaders and state institutions during election campaigns will continue to be closely scrutinized by citizens, civil society organizations, election observers, and the international community.