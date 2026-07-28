Is this the fall of HRDC? Two camps fights for leadership in court

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Is this fall of the mighty Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC)?

A public dispute has erupted among members of HRDCover the interpretation of a court directive.

The two sides, one involving Sammy Aaron and Henderson Mhango and the other headed by Michael Kaiyatsa, are accusing each other of misleading the public over a court directive.

Kaiyatsa in a statement said the court refused to grant an injunction against the current leadership of HRDC and there was no issue of mandatory annual general meeting.

On the other hand, Aaron and Mhango say the court did not determine anything but instead directed that an in-house discussion be held within 30 days.

Aaron grouping argues that if the discussions yield no resolution, the court case will proceed.

Aaron and Henderson dragged HRDC leadership to court over governance issues surrounding the organization.

Judge Howard Pemba advised the two sides to discuss the gaps within 30 days.

Why power struggle in HRDC after co-found members Timothy Mtambo, Gift Trapence and others left?

Is this the fall of the mighty HRDC?