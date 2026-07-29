Mutharika delegates Chihana to SADC Summit

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-President Arthur Peter Mutharika has once again delegated Second Vice President Enoch Chihana to represent him at the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government Summit.

According to official communication, Chihana will attend the regional summit on behalf of Mutharika.

The meeting will be held in Durban, South Africa, on 17 August, where SADC leaders are expected to discuss regional integration, economic cooperation, peace and security, and other matters affecting the bloc.

The latest delegation comes amid growing scrutiny over President Mutharika’s apparent reluctance to assign official duties to Vice President Ansah.

Political observers have noted that despite being the country’s Vice President, Ansah has rarely been entrusted with representing the President at major national or international engagements.