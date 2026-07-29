Land Minister Chipungu gags against activist Namiwa with legal action: Fails to address some allegations

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Chimwemwe Chipungu has moved to silence Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) Executive Director Silvester Namiwa by threatening legal action over allegations made during a recent press conference.

Through his lawyers, Mchizi and Associates, Chipungu has issued a formal demand requiring Namiwa to retract the statements and issue an apology within 48 hours, failing which legal proceedings will be commenced.

The demand letter, dated July 28, 2026, accuses Namiwa of making “defamatory, malicious and reckless” allegations during a press briefing held on July 27.

Among the statements the minister wants withdrawn are allegations that he purchased seven luxury vehicles worth about MK2.8 billion, constructed a hotel beyond his known income, was involved in the allocation and sale of ADL plots, was implicated in corruption, and was described as a “thug” unfit for public office.

In response, Chipungu’s lawyers maintain that the minister bought only two duty-free vehicles after becoming a Member of Parliament, saying the purchases were financed through parliamentary loans from NBS Bank and FDH Bank.

The letter further states that Chipungu has been operating a hospitality business since 2016 in his private capacity and that the hotel project predates his appointment as Minister.

According to the lawyers, the development is being financed through a loan from FDH Bank.

On allegations relating to land transactions, the minister’s legal team argues that, as Minister of Lands, Chipungu is neither responsible for nor involved in the granting or selling of plots belonging to Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADL).

However, while the legal notice attempts to rebut several of the claims raised by Namiwa, it does not directly address some of the broader allegations and concerns that formed part of the activist’s press conference, including wider questions relating to transparency, wealth accumulation and accountability.

The lawyers have demanded that the retraction and apology be published through the same channels used to disseminate the original statements within 48 hours, warning that failure to comply will result in court action.

The latest development sets the stage for a possible legal battle between the Lands Minister and the civil society watchdog, whose recent calls for greater transparency and accountability among public officials have generated significant public attention.

However, Namiwa has not yet responded to Chipungu legal action threats.

But how long will Chipingu use lawyers, courts to intimidate activists instead of addressing issues raised?