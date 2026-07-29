Wednesday, 29 Jul 2026

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Hunger hampers Ebola response as cases top 3,200 in DR Congo

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MaraviPost

The UN emergency food agency appealed for immediate funding on Wednesday, warning that deepening hunger is undermining the response to an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) that has now infected more than 3,200 people.

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