54 months to end AIDS and TB: Communities say “Trust us to lead or miss the target”

SHOBHA SHUKLA – CNS

From India to Eswatini, Kenya to Georgia, Nepal to South Africa, people living with HIV and TB survivors warn that slogans and declarations alone will not deliver the 2030 goals. Only real people power, funding and partnership will.

With just 54 months left until the global deadline to end AIDS and TB, community leaders from more than a dozen countries delivered a blunt message: nothing will change if people living with HIV remain mere consultees. They must be trusted to design, deliver and drive the response.

The warning came during the Naresh Yadav Memorial PLHIV Leadership Summit, part of the AIDS 2026 Affiliated Independent Event organised by National Coalition of People living with HIV in India (NCPI+), Global Network of People living with HIV (GNP+), CNS and partners around the 26th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2026).

“2030 is not just a date,” said Leadership Summit Chairperson Manoj Pardeshi who co-founded National Coalition of People Living with HIV in India (NCPI+). “By 2030 we have globally aimed to end and eliminate a number of diseases. So my question is: is it possible? and if yes, then how?”

His closing words cut deeper. “Nothing changes when communities are merely ‘consulted.’ At the UN General Assembly High Level Meeting on HIV/AIDS in June 2026, everyone was saying that ‘we need to engage communities.’ But nobody was talking how to do so. Nothing will change when communities are only consulted or just mentioned in declaration or in strategy papers or slogans. Everything will change when communities are trusted to lead, allowed to play a role in designing, delivering and driving the response.”

We are not beneficiaries alone – we are the solution

Daxa Patel, a former President of NCPI+ and a woman living with HIV for more than two decades, answered Pardeshi’s question with lived proof. “Yes, it is possible because our more than two decades life is giving one of the best examples… because we are here. HIV is like not death but stigma, discrimination and inequality still there which is one of the barriers.”

She reminded participants that treatment works, prevention works, and community-led responses work. “I proudly say that I, living with HIV, have never transmitted the virus to anyone. I am one of the persons who is preventing HIV. Positive prevention works.”

Patel’s call was practical and urgent. “What we need now is the courage to put people first. Rethink – let’s start to rethink the HIV response. Stop designing programmes for us but take us in the designing process. We are not merely beneficiaries, we are partners, leaders and part of the solution.”

Do not count the next 54 months – make the next 54 months count

She listed clear demands: rebuild trust so no one fears a health facility because of stigma; integrate HIV and TB services; protect human rights; fund what works; and listen to lived experience. “Do not count the next 54 months – make the next 54 months count. The world does not need another declaration. It needs implementation, accountability and leadership that puts people first.”

Leadership that reaches where systems cannot

Albertina Nyatsi of Positive Women Together in Action in Eswatini defined community leadership in action. People living with HIV and TB survivors, she said, “are not passive receivers of care but planners, implementers, monitors, advocates and decision makers.” This is what enables them to reach populations missed by formal health systems.

“Nothing about us without us,” she declared. Communities understand local realities, build trust, reduce stigma, improve adherence, identify service gaps, influence policy and strengthen health systems. In Eswatini her organisation mobilises women, sensitises parliamentarians and traditional leaders, runs outreach on undetectable equals untransmittable (U=U) and TB case finding, and creates support groups that reduce isolation.

The results are measurable: more HIV and TB cases found, higher viral suppression and treatment success, lower loss to follow-up, and reduced stigma. What is still missing, Nyatsi said, is government funding for community-led organisations, recognition of people with HIV as leaders, stronger community systems, mental health services, and true integration of HIV, TB, sexual and reproductive health and social protection services.

Youth impacting change

Pooja Mishra who leads Youth Lead Voices offered hard numbers that demonstrate what peer-led approaches can achieve. Through a virtual peer support initiative the network identified 1,857 individuals for testing, recorded a 27% HIV positivity rate among those reached, registered 1,156 young people living with HIV, and supported 788 of them to achieve viral load suppression. Achieving viral suppression is important because a person lives healthy and there is zero risk of any further infection transmission as per the WHO – because U=U.

“Viral suppression not only improves individual health outcomes but also plays a critical role in preventing HIV transmission in advancing the national 95-95-95 targets,” Mishra said. The model works because young people reach other young people who formal systems often miss. She was referring to the goals of 95% of persons living with HIV should know their status, 95% of them should be receiving lifesaving antiretroviral therapy, and 95% of them should be virally suppressed. Government of India has set an even higher goal of 95-95-99, thankfully.

From emergency to sustainability

Florence Riako Anam, Co-Executive Director of the Global Network of People Living with HIV (GNP+), placed the discussion in the context of the recent UN General Assembly High-Level Meeting held in June 2026.

149 countries voted in favour of the Political Declaration – an achievement she credited to community pressure working alongside UNAIDS and other partners. Multilateralism, she argued, is still alive for HIV.

It is important to note that the historic first ever UN General Assembly High Level Meeting on any health issue was held on HIV 25 years back in 2001 (formally called then as UN General Assembly Special Session on HIV/AIDS).

But the next phase requires a shift. “We are in a moment of transformation… The HIV response is transitioned now. We are away from emergency. We are moving to sustainability.” People living with HIV must lead across the life course – beyond diagnosis to reproductive ambitions, ageing, disability and innovation. Lived experience is data, Anam insisted, and communities must lead with it, especially as HIV services integrate into primary healthcare and universal health coverage.

She issued a direct challenge on financing: “Everyone was talking about investment in communities… I do not think anyone talked about how they will be funded.” If countries want to reduce donor dependence, they must help community networks develop sustainable business models that survive beyond external grants. Treatment innovation, self-testing and long-acting options are available; communities need the skills and market access to ensure they reach the people who need them.

Community-led integrated health responses

Nelson Otwoma of Kenya’s NEPHAK called for integration of HIV and TB services into universal health coverage, which must include non-communicable diseases such as hypertension. After external funding disruptions, governments must invest not only in commodities but in community systems so people living with HIV can take charge of their own health through self-care approaches.

Women left behind across regions

Sita Shahi, who represents the International Community of Women Living with HIV Asia Pacific, asked the fundamental question: “If we already know how to end AIDS and TB, why are people still being left behind?” The answer, she said, is not lack of science or tools. It is unequal, unsafe and undignified access.

Women across Asia Pacific still face stigma in clinics, gender inequality, violence and economic insecurity. When community-led organisations are under-funded, one of the strongest forces for better outcomes disappears. Shahi’s four demands were unambiguous: meaningful involvement at every stage (not token consultation); integrated, person-centred services; elimination of stigma, punitive laws and gender inequality; and sustained funding for community-led organisations.

Georgia-based Medea Khmelidze leads the Eurasian Women’s Network on AIDS (EWNA) as its Executive Director. She described an even harsher environment. Across Eastern Europe and Central Asia, women living with HIV – especially those who use drugs, sell sex, migrate, live in rural areas, identify as LGBT or experience violence – face intersecting discrimination and criminalisation. Civic space is shrinking; independent organisations struggle to survive.

“We cannot expect communities to lead when they are constantly fighting for survival,” Khmelidze said. Community-led monitoring produces evidence that improves programmes even when formal accountability mechanisms are weak. These responses are not ‘complementary extras’; in many places they are the only trusted points of care. Long-term, flexible, direct funding and a safe operating environment are non-negotiable if the 2030 promise is to be kept, she said.

Bridging the Know–Do Gap

Anna Maalsen serves as Manager of Thematic Cluster on Key Populations, Community Engagement and Responses, the Global Fund. Anna framed the entire discussion as a single challenge: how to close the gap between what is known to work and what is actually implemented. The tools exist – evidence-based, science-based and community-led. What is missing is scaled-up, sustained financing for person-centred, rights-based solutions delivered with urgency and accountability.

Community systems are essential

Community systems, she said, are essential. Communities are often the first to know who is being missed. Key and vulnerable populations face the widest gaps. Human rights and gender equality are not optional add-ons; they determine whether services are used. Integration must be practical and organised around people’s actual lives, not programme silos, says Anna.

The Global Fund’s Grant Cycle 8, she noted, prioritises greater investment in community systems even in difficult fiscal times. The requirements now are clear: sustainable financing for community-led organisations; genuine engagement in planning, budgeting and review; scaled-up community-led monitoring; stronger human rights and gender programming; and data that reveals who is still left behind.

“As we approach 2030, the question is not whether we know what works. We already do,” Anna Maalsen concluded. “The question is whether we can act with the scale, focus and partnership required. If we put people and communities at the centre, we can move from evidence to equity, from access to dignity, and from knowing what works to doing what works.”

With 54 months remaining, the science, the tools and the lived expertise already exist. What is still missing is the political will to stop treating communities as ‘afterthoughts’ and start treating them as the leaders they have always been.

Shobha Shukla – CNS (Citizen News Service)

(Shobha Shukla is a feminist, health and development justice advocate, and an award-winning founding Managing Editor and Executive Director of CNS (Citizen News Service). She serves as Chairperson of Global AMR Media Alliance (GAMA), Host and Coordinator of SHE & Rights (Sexual Health with Equity & Rights), President of Asia Pacific Media Alliance for Health, Gender and Development Justice (APCAT Media), and founder leader of DJOP (Development Justice for Older Persons) initiative. She was also the Lead Discussant for SDG-3 at United Nations inter-governmental High Level Political Forum 2025. GAMA , led by her, received the AMR One Health Emerging Leaders and Outstanding Talents Award at UN High Level Ministerial Conference on AMR 2024. Follow her on X @shobha1shukla or read her writings here www.bit.ly/ShobhaShukla)

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