WHO: Integration, innovation and community leadership key to ending HIV, hepatitis and STIs

The World Health Organization (WHO) today launched a new report assessing progress in implementing the Global Health Sector Strategies (GHSS) on HIV, viral hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) for 2022–2030.

Released during the 26th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2026) and ahead of World Hepatitis Day (28 July), the report highlights significant achievements and persistent challenges in the global response to these epidemics.

“This report tells two stories. It demonstrates what is possible when countries invest in health, communities and science. But it also shows how quickly progress can be undone with funding disruptions, humanitarian emergencies and persistent inequalities,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Over the next five years, we must build integrated, resilient health systems that reach those furthest behind.”

By the end of 2025, an estimated 32 million people living with HIV were receiving treatment and since 2010, new HIV infections have fallen by 42% and AIDS-related deaths by 57%. Yet 9 million people still lack access to life-saving HIV treatment, and new infections continue to rise in several regions, particularly among key populations including men who have sex with men, sex workers, people who inject drugs, transgender people and people in prisons.

Progress has also been made in the response to viral hepatitis. Since 2015, annual hepatitis B infections have decreased by 32%, and hepatitis C-related deaths have fallen by 12% globally. Despite these gains, viral hepatitis remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases, claiming an estimated 1.3 million lives in 2024, with mortality continuing to rise.

Progress in the global response to STIs has been mixed. Countries have strengthened national policies and improved syphilis screening and treatment in pregnancy, while HPV vaccination coverage has increased modestly. At the same time, STI rates are rising in several countries and communities, while there is growing resistance to antibiotics used to treat gonorrhoea.

Remaining challenges

Despite progress, major gaps continue to hinder efforts to eliminate HIV, viral hepatitis and STIs by 2030.

For HIV, reductions in international donor funding in 2025 disrupted prevention programmes in several countries, including access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). Although some governments have stepped in to sustain services, preliminary data indicate that PrEP use has declined in a number of countries and communities.

For viral hepatitis, deaths linked to hepatitis B have increased by 17% since 2015. Diagnosis and treatment coverage remain low, particularly for hepatitis B, despite the availability of highly effective medicines that could prevent millions of deaths. As countries prepare to mark World Hepatitis Day under the theme “Hepatitis: Let’s Break It Down,” the report highlights the urgent need to remove the financial, social and systemic barriers that continue to limit access to hepatitis prevention, testing, treatment and care for millions of people.

The global STI response remains off track due to rising STI incidence, increasing antimicrobial resistance, and insufficient coverage of HPV vaccination and cervical cancer screening. Persistent gaps in surveillance, diagnostics, funding and health information systems further constrain countries’ ability to monitor the epidemic and scale up effective prevention, testing and treatment services.

Priorities for accelerating progress towards 2030

The report identifies integration as one of the greatest opportunities to accelerate progress. Countries reporting the strongest results are increasingly delivering services for HIV, viral hepatitis and STIs through primary health care, together with services for tuberculosis, sexual and reproductive health, maternal and child health and noncommunicable diseases.

Eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B remains a key priority. Encouragingly, a growing number of countries are applying for WHO validation of elimination, demonstrating that success is within reach when integrated maternal and child health services are strengthened.

Further gains can be achieved by expanding digital health solutions, strengthening interoperable surveillance and health information systems, scaling up multi-disease testing platforms and ensuring equitable access to innovations. These include improved diagnostics, quality-assured STI testing and long-acting prevention technologies such as WHO-recommended twice-yearly injectable lenacapavir. Lenacapavir is now being introduced in 10 countries and rollout is planned in a further 14. WHO’s recommendation on doxycycline post-exposure prophylaxis (doxycycline PEP) also offers a promising new opportunity to reduce bacterial STIs among populations at substantial risk.

Strengthening community leadership and embedding community-generated data into national monitoring systems can improve accountability, inform programme improvements and help ensure services reach those who are most often left behind.

To support countries in strengthening responses, WHO has released its first consolidated HIV service delivery guidelines bringing together the latest evidence-based recommendations to help countries organize HIV prevention, testing, treatment and long-term care. WHO has also published HIV surveillance guidance, designed to improve routine HIV surveillance systems and enhance the use of national health data for public health action.

“This assessment is more than a progress report; it is a practical guide for action for the second half of this strategy period,” said Dr Tereza Kasaeva, Director of WHO’s Department for HIV, TB, Hepatitis and STIs. “It highlights where countries are succeeding, where progress is stalling, and where investments can have the greatest impact. Together with our new consolidated HIV service delivery and HIV surveillance guidance, WHO is equipping countries with practical tools to strengthen programmes today and reach the people and communities who need them most.”

The report is published shortly after the adoption of the 2026 United Nations High-Level Meeting Political Declaration on HIV/AIDS, providing timely evidence to support implementation of commitments made by Member States.

Editor’s note

The Global Health Sector Strategies on HIV, viral hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections 2022–2030 were adopted by the World Health Assembly in 2022. They provide a common framework for countries to accelerate progress towards ending HIV, viral hepatitis and sexually transmitted infections as public health threats by 2030, while advancing universal health coverage, primary health care and health equity.

Sourced from WHO