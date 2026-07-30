MK2.9bn council financial irregularities raise accountability concerns

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s local councils have recorded financial irregularities exceeding MK2.9 billion, raising concerns over weak financial controls, poor expenditure management and accountability in the use of public resources.

Presenting the findings in Parliament on Wednesday, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairperson Steve Baba Malondera said the irregularities included unpaid statutory deductions, payments made outside the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS), salary arrears, delayed utility bills and payments for incomplete projects.

Malondera said the challenges reflect wider weaknesses affecting local governance, including financial reporting, procurement processes, asset management, revenue collection and strategic planning

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He said 22 local councils were scrutinised over various financial and administrative challenges, with recurring problems identified as affecting accountability and effective service delivery.

The PAC Chairperson further said some councils had weak systems for managing public assets, including failure to maintain updated asset registers and secure ownership documents for council properties.

“There were also concerns over project implementation, with cases involving abandoned projects, stalled developments, poor workmanship and projects that failed to deliver expected benefits despite public investment,” Malondera said.

He added that revenue collection remains a major challenge, as some councils have struggled to meet targets and recover outstanding debts, affecting their ability to provide essential services to communities.

The committee has called for stronger internal controls, improved records management, compliance with procurement procedures, recruitment of qualified personnel and accountability for officers involved in the misuse of public resources.