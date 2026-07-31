Malawi Parliament rejects Chithyola plea to suspend House over activist Namiwa’s arrest

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Leader of the House, Jappie Mhango, has rejected a request by Leader of Opposition Simplex Chithyola to suspend parliamentary business over the arrest of human rights activist Sylvester Namiwa.

Chithyola was the first to rise in Parliament, asking the august House for an early adjournment to push for Namiwa’s release.

However, Mhango declined the request, saying Parliament must continue with its business in line with parliamentary procedures while allowing police to handle the matter.

“I wonder why the MCP is showing sympathy now when the same person was abused during their government,” said Mhango.

Namiwa was arrested after making allegations against some politicians and institutions, a matter that has attracted public debate.

Meanwhile, Mulanje Central Member of Parliament Felix Njawala supported Mhango’s position, arguing that MCP should not sympathise with Namiwa, alleging that members linked to the party previously attacked him.

“Let justice prevail,” said Njawala.

Minister of Homeland Security Peter Mukhito also dismissed claims that Namiwa has been denied bail, saying the activist is being handled according to the law.

Mukhito further alleged that Namiwa faced similar challenges during the previous MCP administration, including an alleged attack.