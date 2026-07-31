Finally Kabambe, Muluzi cheer up detained activist Namiwa

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The opposition leader United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi has urged authorities to investigate claims that detained civil society activist Sylvester Namiwa has been denied basic necessities and legal access while in police custody.

Speaking after visiting Namiwa together with United Transformation Movement (UTM) President Dalitso Kabambe, Muluzi said the activist alleged that he had been denied food, water, warm clothing, visits from relatives, and access to his lawyers.

Muluzi said the allegations, if verified, raise serious concerns about the treatment of people in custody and the protection of constitutional rights.

He called on the relevant authorities to act swiftly to verify the claims, ensure Namiwa receives humane treatment and uphold the rule of law without exception.

The UDF leader added that respect for the rights of detainees is a key measure of Malawi’s commitment to justice, human dignity and democratic governance.