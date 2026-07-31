A week to go, has Airtel Money Tola Promotion met customers expectations?

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-About a week remains for the grand prize of MK50 million to one lucky winner in Airtel Money Tola Promotion.

Almost eleven weeks Airtel Money customers have been smiling at the Tola Promotion.

On Thursday draw, other trios including Kondwani Mambo from Rumphi, a fish seller, Bonex Kapalamula from Area 36, Lilongwe, a mechanic and Elizabeth Chambote from Nsanje, a clothes seller walked away with MK5 million each.

Kapalamula, speaking in an interview said he will use part of the money for business.

“I am happy to have won. K5 million is a huge money. I will use the money to boost my business as well as pay school fees for my children,” he said.

Virginia Jere Head of Marketing for Airtel Money said apart from the three, 300 others have also won 50 thousand kwacha each.

She added that MK330 million has already been distributed to winners out of the planned MK600 million.

Jere added that the promotion is living up to its objective of empowering customers economically.

“So far we have disbursed K330 million and there is one more draw to go to finish the promotion. We are excited to have awarded new winners in the promotion.

“The promotion is edging to the end therefore I am urging she customers to transact on Airtel Money and get a chance to win in the promotion. The grand draw is on 5 August 2026,” she said.