Airtel excites Lilongwe’s Area 10 traders, residents with new modern One-Stop Service Centre

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Airtel Malawi Plc on Friday, July 24, 2026 officially opened a new state-of-the-art Airtel Shop at Area 10 Ekhaya Shopping Complex in the capital Lilongwe.

This aims at reinforcing its commitment to bringing world-class digital and financial services closer to customers where they live, work and do business.

This outlet is Airtel Malawi’s third new retail shop, following successful launches in Mzuzu at Hope Square and in Lilongwe at Area 12 in the last two months, reflecting the company’s continued investment in expanding access to customer services across the country.

Strategically located in one of Lilongwe’s busiest shopping centers, the shop will serve businesses, government institutions, entrepreneurs, residents and thousands of people who pass through the area daily.

Designed as a modern one-stop service center, the outlet offers Airtel’s full range of retail services to individuals and businesses alike.

These include 5G broadband sales, SIM registration, smartphone and device sales, airtime and bundle recharge, Airtel Money services and customer support under one roof.

The shop is also expected to support the surrounding business community by providing convenient access to Airtel Money merchant services, business account support, cash deposits and withdrawals, and other digital solutions that enable smoother and more secure transactions.

Speaking during the official opening, Airtel Malawi Managing Director Aashish Dutt said the investment demonstrates Airtel’s commitment to enhancing customer convenience through accessible and digitally

enabled services.

“At Airtel, we are continuously investing in bringing our services closer to our customers. The opening of our Area 10 Complex shop reflects our commitment to delivering a seamless and convenient customer

experience.

Positioned at the heart of a vibrant commercial hub, this outlet will make it easier for

businesses, residents and the wider community to access the connectivity and financial solutions they need to grow and thrive.”

Lilongwe City Mayor, Her Worship Councilor Trizah Silo, welcomed the investment, describing it as an important contribution to the city’s continued growth and digital transformation.

“The opening of Airtel Malawi’s new shop at Area 10 Ekhaya Shopping Complex will improve access to quality digital and financial services while supporting businesses, entrepreneurs and residents.

“Investments such as this contribute to creating a smarter, more connected and business-friendly city, while promoting digital inclusion and local economic growth.

Beyond improving customer convenience, the new shop is expected to contribute to local economic development by creating employment opportunities, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises through greater access to digital financial services, and encouraging wider adoption of cashless

transactions.

The opening forms part of Airtel Malawi’s broader strategy to modernize its retail network alongside ongoing investments in network expansion, enhanced 4G and 5G connectivity, and innovative digital solutions that continue to transform how Malawians communicate, transact and do business.

The Area 10 Airtel Shop represents another milestone in Airtel Malawi’s commitment to being “The Biggest, The Best and The Most Trusted Network in Malawi,” delivering exceptional customer experiences through innovation, accessibility and continuous investment in Malawi’s digital future.

This is the third new shop that has been rolled out this year.

The first shop was at Hope Square in Mzuzu in May, the second was in Area 12 in Lilongwe in June.

Total 42 existing shops also earmarked for upgrades across Malawi.

So far, 3 refurbished shops have been launched in Lilongwe and Mzuzu.