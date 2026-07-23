FDH Bank plc backs Brian McKnight concert

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-FDH Bank plc has partnered with Lawi Group as the official financial partner for the upcoming ‘Sunset in the Warm Heart’ concert scheduled for August 1,2026 at Game Haven in Thyolo where American R&B legend Brian McKnight will be performing in Malawi for the first time.

Speaking during the partnership announcement on Monday, FDH Financial Holdings Marketing Manager Tiyese Kaimila said the bank considered it important to support the event because it aligns with its commitment to empowering young people and promoting the growth of Malawi’s creative industry.

Kaimila described the partnership as mutually beneficial, saying it will not only enable the bank to engage with its customers but also contribute to the success of a landmark entertainment event.

“As a youthful and home-grown bank, we believe in supporting initiatives that create opportunities for young people. The growth of the arts sector can stimulate economic activity, create employment opportunities for vendors and service providers, and encourage young people to view the creative industry as a viable source of livelihood,” he said.

Lawi, whose real name is Francis Phiri, the organiser of the event, described the partnership with FDH Bank as a game-changer, saying the financial support had helped turn the vision of hosting an international music icon into reality.

“For the first time, Malawi’s creative industry will interact directly with one of the biggest entertainment industries in the world. Ideas can only remain ideas without financial partners, and FDH Bank has enabled us to turn these ideas into action,” he said.

According to Lawi, the concert has also created opportunities for local professionals to gain exposure to international event management standards and bridge technical gaps within the country’s entertainment industry.

On ticket pricing, Lawi said the event has been deliberately structured to remain affordable despite featuring a globally acclaimed artist.

“This will be one of the most affordable international concerts ever hosted in Malawi, and we believe many people will find it appealing and make their way to Game Haven,” he said.