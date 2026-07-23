Natural Resources Minister Wiskes applauds PressCane clean cooking initiative

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Minister of Natural Resources Patricia Wiskes has applauded PressCane Limited for introducing an ethanol cooking initiative aimed at promoting clean cooking energy and reducing harmful emissions and deforestation caused by charcoal use.

Speaking during a tour of the company on Tuesday in Chikwawa, Wiskes commended PressCane for providing a locally produced alternative to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

She said the ethanol cooking stoves will help restore the environment in the country while generating foreign exchange by reducing imports amid foreign exchange constraints.

“What we have witnessed during our visit is that PressCane is doing remarkable work as it is providing households with ethanol for cooking. With the local production of ethanol in Malawi, produced and distributed here, things are much easier for the country.

“The product is also being exported outside the country, helping us to generate foreign exchange. The good thing is that ethanol has much higher acceptability among community members than LPG,” said Wiskes.

She further applauded the development of the ethanol stoves for their contribution to employment, particularly among the youth.

“Beyond this initiative, PressCane is also creating employment opportunities for graduates working in this industry. In so doing, this helps our economy and the country at large,” said Wiskes.

In his remarks, PressCane Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bryson Mkhomaanthu said the initiative is intended to accelerate the transition to clean cooking, as it was developed to provide households with a sustainable source of energy.

“We have developed the product, and it is on the market. We are targeting people who are currently using charcoal because we ultimately want them to stop so that we protect our forests and create a healthy environment,” he said.

He said the project has been implemented through a partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Green Economic Transition Facility (GETF), and commended the partners for supporting the distribution of the product.

“Our partners contributed 50% to this initiative. We are excited to be working with YONECO in Zomba. They are empowering the youth and women to take part in the distribution and entrepreneurship aspects of this project,” said Mkhomaanthu.

UNDP Resident Representative Fenella Frost commended both the government and the private sector for their resilience in advancing clean cooking solutions in the country.

“As UNDP, we are excited that the government is very committed to this area. Charcoal is a huge detriment to the country. We know that the environment, the agriculture sector and the well-being of the people of Malawi rely on the country’s forests. Once lost, those cannot be reclaimed. This is a matter of national urgency,” said Frost.

At least 566 households have already adopted the product, while 12,000 litres of ethanol have been sold countrywide.