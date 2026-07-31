Religious group PAC demands Veep office refutal on Namiwa’s claims “Ansah might become country’s next president within two months”

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The religious grouping under the banner Public Affairs Committee (PAC) through Bishop Gilford Matonga has demanded explaining from Vice President office to dispute activist Sylvester Namiwa’s claims that First Vice President Jane Ansah might become the country’s next president within two months.

The grouping observes that the Veep Office can remain mum on such serious claims.

PAC saysis shocked by claims that First Ansah might become the country’s next president within two months.

Namiwa made the remarks on Luntha TV, where he suggested that Ansah is the ultimate beneficiary of the ongoing sidelining of her in cabinet meetings and other official engagements.

“If these actions do not change, Dr Jane Ansah will be the next president of this country within the next two months,” Namiwa said.

But Matonga questioned this, stating that the country has one president at a time.

“How does one rise to the presidency when a lawfully elected incumbent is still in office? This sentiment is criminal in nature.” he questioned

He has since asked the Office of the Vice President to issue a public statement dissociating itself from Namiwa’s remarks.

The activist remains in custody at Lingadzi Police Station over false news publication charges.