2026 Commonwealth Games: Malawi Queens roar back to sink Tonga

…..Malawi 55-49 Tonga

By Edwin Mbewe

GLASGOW-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Queens reignited their Commonwealth Games campaign with a spirited 55-49 victory over Tonga, producing a courageous display to book a 7th/8th place playoff against hosts Scotland in Glasgow.

After enduring a challenging tournament, the Queens showed the resilience that has defined Malawi netball over the years, battling from behind to overcome a determined Tongan side in a pulsating contest that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Veteran shooter Mwai Kumwenda once again proved why she remains one of the world’s finest, leading the attacking charge with clinical finishing, while captain Takondwa Lwazi and defender Martha Dambo inspired the team with outstanding leadership when it mattered most.

Tonga drew first blood, edging a tightly contested opening quarter 15-14. But the Queens refused to be rattled.

The team responded with renewed purpose in the second quarter, dominating key moments to claim a 15-11 advantage and carry a slender 29-26 lead into the halftime break.

With the momentum now in Malawi’s favour, the Queens continued to pile on the pressure after the restart.

The team narrowly claimed the third quarter 14-13 before displaying remarkable composure in the closing stages, taking the final quarter 12-10 to seal a hard-fought 55-49 victory and spark celebrations among the Malawian faithful.

Following the triumph, head coach Deborah Fuller hailed the leadership and determination shown by her experienced players while insisting there is still room for improvement.

“We have to improve our defence and look after possession while staying away from key defenders. Finishing seventh is better than eighth, so we will fight with everything we have against the hosts.

“It won’t be an easy game because Scotland have quality and tall players, but I believe in my girls and I know they can do it,” said Fuller.

The victory marked an important response from the Queens, who had endured difficult defeats against South Africa, Australia and England earlier in the competition.

Despite those setbacks, they have shown character by bouncing back with victories over Northern Ireland and Tonga.

Now, one final challenge awaits.

Standing between the Queens and a seventh-place finish are hosts Scotland, backed by a passionate home crowd. It promises to be a fierce encounter, but Malawi will draw confidence from Thursday’s determined performance as they seek to end their Glasgow 2026 campaign on a winning note.

Although the tournament did not unfold as many had hoped, the Commonwealth Games have provided a glimpse into the future of Malawian netball.

Debutants Stella Matelezi, Ethel Ng’ambi, Melia Soko, Sophie Banda, Mphatso Banda and Jeke announced themselves on the international stage with fearless performances, matching some of the world’s best with skill, composure and determination.

For the Queens, the dream of a medal may be over, but the fight is not. One final battle remains—and with pride, passion and a seventh-place finish on the line, Malawi will be determined to leave Glasgow with heads held high.