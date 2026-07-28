Endangered VP position in Malawi: Jane Ansah Says She Was Not Invited to Cabinet Meeting

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)– Vice-President Jane Ansah says she was not invited to attend a Cabinet meeting held yesterday in Lilongwe, where Second Vice-President Enoch Chihana allegedly chaired the proceedings.

According to The Daily Times, Ansah disclosed that she did not receive an invitation to the Cabinet meeting despite currently being in Lilongwe, a revelation that has sparked public and political debate over the circumstances surrounding her absence.

The newspaper reported that the Cabinet meeting was chaired by Second Vice-President Enoch Chihana while President Peter Mutharika was not in attendance.

Ansah’s reported absence has drawn significant attention because she is Malawi’s First Vice-President and would ordinarily be expected to play a leading role whenever the President is unavailable, making the development a subject of political and constitutional discussion.

Her statement that she was not invited has intensified speculation about her role within the administration and reignited debate over her position in the government’s decision-making structures.

The development has also raised fresh questions about executive decision-making and the respective roles of Malawi’s two vice-presidents, with political observers expected to seek clarification from the government regarding the circumstances that led to the reported arrangement.

Although government officials have previously dismissed suggestions of divisions within the executive, critics argue that a series of developments over recent months has created the perception that the First Vice-President’s influence has gradually diminished.

Political observers have pointed to earlier administrative changes in which some government functions previously assigned to the Office of the Vice-President were transferred to the Office of the President and Cabinet.

While the government maintained that those changes were intended to improve coordination and administrative efficiency, critics interpreted them as reducing the operational authority of the First Vice-President.

The latest Cabinet meeting has therefore become more than a routine government engagement, evolving into another chapter in the broader national conversation about executive authority, constitutional practice and the working relationship between Malawi’s senior leaders.

The development has also renewed interest in the procedures governing Cabinet meetings, including how invitations are issued and how decisions are made regarding who presides over meetings in the President’s absence.

Constitutional experts and governance analysts are expected to examine whether established conventions were followed and whether adequate explanations are provided whenever senior office holders are absent from key government deliberations.

The issue has already generated political interest both inside and outside Parliament, with opposition politicians and governance advocates likely to seek an official explanation from the Office of the President and Cabinet regarding the circumstances surrounding the meeting.

For the government, the incident presents another communication challenge at a time when public attention is increasingly focused on unity and transparency within the executive branch.

Political analysts say that a clear and timely explanation from the relevant authorities could help address growing speculation and reinforce public confidence in the government’s decision-making processes.

Whether Ansah’s reported exclusion was an isolated administrative matter or reflects broader political dynamics within the administration remains unclear.

Until the government provides a comprehensive official explanation, the circumstances surrounding the Cabinet meeting are likely to remain the focus of political debate and media scrutiny across Malawi.