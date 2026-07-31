Exclusive: ISD Director Godfrey Mfiti unpacks on Building Resilient Communities through Climate Accountability

….”Climate finance should improve people’s lives. Communities deserve to participate, access information and seek justice whenever climate projects negatively affect them.”….Mfiti

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Climate change is no longer a distant threat. Across Malawi, communities continue to experience prolonged droughts, destructive floods, declining agricultural productivity and increasing pressure on natural resources.

While international climate finance offers opportunities to build resilience, it is equally important that communities understand their rights and have access to mechanisms that ensure accountability when climate projects affect their lives.

The Institute of Sustainable Development (ISD) is implementing a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) Advocacy Project on the Independent Redress Mechanism (IRM) of the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

The project is being implemented in Balaka District to raise awareness among communities, civil society organisations, local leaders and other stakeholders about the importance of participation, transparency and access to justice in climate finance.

To better understand the Green Climate Fund and the Independent Redress Mechanism, we spoke with Mr. Godfrey Mfiti, Executive Director of the Institute of Sustainable Development, who explains how the GCF works, why the IRM exists and how communities can protect their rights.

Through the GCF Independent Redress Mechanism Advocacy Project, Mr. Mfiti is leading efforts to ensure that communities in Balaka District understand their rights under Green Climate Fund-supported initiatives and know where to seek help whenever climate projects cause harm or fail to follow established environmental and social safeguards. Excerpts

Question 1: What is the Green Climate Fund?

Interviewer: Many people hear about the Green Climate Fund but are not sure what it actually is. Could you explain it?

Mfiti Response: The Green Climate Fund, commonly known as the GCF, is the world’s largest dedicated international climate finance fund. It was established under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to support developing countries in responding to climate change.

The Fund finances projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions through mitigation while also helping communities adapt to the impacts of climate change through adaptation programmes. These investments enable countries like Malawi to strengthen resilience, improve livelihoods and protect vulnerable populations from climate-related disasters.

The GCF supports a wide range of initiatives including renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture, ecosystem restoration, flood and drought resilience programmes, water supply and irrigation systems, disaster risk reduction and climate-resilient infrastructure.

Question 2: What is the governance structure of the Green Climate Fund? How is such a large international fund managed to ensure fairness and accountability?

Mfiti Response: The Green Climate Fund is governed by an independent 24-member Board, which has overall responsibility for funding decisions and policy direction.

The Board reflects equal representation between developed and developing countries. Twelve members represent developing countries while the other twelve represent developed countries.

To maintain balance and fairness, the Board is led by two Co-Chairs—one from a developed country and one from a developing country. The Board is accountable to the Conference of the Parties (COP) under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Supporting the Board is the GCF Secretariat, headed by the Executive Director, which manages the Fund’s day-to-day operations and evaluates funding proposals.

The governance structure also includes independent accountability units such as the Independent Evaluation Unit, the Independent Redress Mechanism and the Integrity Unit. Each developing country appoints a National Designated Authority to ensure GCF investments align with national priorities.

Question 3: How is the Green Climate Fund funded? Where does the Green Climate Fund obtain the resources that finance climate projects around the world?

Mfiti Response: The Green Climate Fund is supported through international climate finance contributions that enable developing countries to respond to climate change. Climate finance comes from a variety of public and private sources at both domestic and international levels.

These resources may be provided in different forms, including grants, loans (debt), equity investments, guarantees and bonds. The financing is then directed towards climate policies and projects that focus on adaptation, mitigation or both. Ultimately, the objective is to achieve climate resilience, promote low-carbon development and support sustainable prosperity for vulnerable countries and communities.

For Malawi, access to these resources is made possible through accredited institutions such as Government agencies, United Nations agencies, development banks and other approved international organisations. Only organisations accredited by the Green Climate Fund are eligible to receive GCF financing and implement projects on behalf of the Fund.

Climate finance is particularly important because countries like Malawi contribute relatively little to global greenhouse gas emissions but are among the most vulnerable to climate impacts such as droughts, floods, cyclones, food insecurity and shortages of clean water. Through the Green Climate Fund, these countries can strengthen resilience while pursuing sustainable, climate-smart development.

Question 4: Who makes up the Green Climate Fund Board? Who is responsible for making decisions on which projects receive funding?

Mfiti Response: The Green Climate Fund is governed by a 24-member Board that has full responsibility for approving funding, setting policies and providing strategic oversight.

The Board is deliberately balanced to ensure fairness and equal participation. It consists of:

• Twelve members representing developing countries.

• Twelve members representing developed countries.

• Alternate members nominated by their respective country groupings.

• Two Co-Chairs—one from a developed country and one from a developing country.

This balanced representation ensures that both donor countries and countries most affected by climate change participate equally in decision-making. The Board is accountable to the Conference of the Parties (COP) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Supporting the Board is the GCF Secretariat, headed by the Executive Director, which manages the day-to-day operations of the Fund. Independent accountability bodies—including the Independent Evaluation Unit, the Independent Redress Mechanism and the Integrity Unit—provide additional oversight to strengthen transparency and accountability.

Question 5: What is the Independent Redress Mechanism (IRM)? One of the key components of your advocacy project is the Independent Redress Mechanism. What exactly is it?

Mfiti Response: The Independent Redress Mechanism (IRM) is an independent accountability unit of the Green Climate Fund. Its purpose is to ensure that people and communities who believe they have been adversely affected by a Green Climate Fund-supported project have access to an impartial and credible process for seeking redress.

The IRM also reviews funding proposals that developing countries believe were unfairly denied by the GCF Board. This strengthens confidence in the Fund by ensuring fairness, transparency and accountability in its operations.

The IRM provides two main pathways for resolving complaints:

Problem-Solving (Mediation)

This approach encourages dialogue between affected communities and project implementers. Through mediation, negotiation and joint fact-finding, both parties work together to reach a voluntary and mutually acceptable solution without the need for a formal investigation. Compliance Review

Where mediation is not appropriate or does not resolve the matter, the IRM conducts an independent compliance review. This process investigates whether the Green Climate Fund or its implementing partners failed to comply with their environmental, social or operational policies. The findings are submitted to the GCF Board together with recommendations for corrective action where necessary.

Individuals, communities and civil society organisations may submit complaints whenever they believe a GCF-funded project has caused harm or is likely to cause harm. The mechanism is designed to provide fair treatment, strengthen accountability and ensure that climate finance benefits communities without compromising their rights or the environment. The Independent Redress Mechanism exists to ensure that communities are not left without a voice. Every person affected by a Green Climate Fund project deserves an opportunity to be heard and to seek a fair remedy.Question 6: ISD is implementing a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) Advocacy Project on the Green Climate Fund Independent Redress Mechanism. What is the purpose of this project? Mr. Mfiti, why is the Institute of Sustainable Development implementing this advocacy project in Balaka District? Mfiti Response: The Institute of Sustainable Development (ISD) believes that climate finance should benefit communities while respecting their rights. The purpose of this Civil Society Organisation (CSO) Advocacy Project is to increase public awareness and understanding of the Green Climate Fund Independent Redress Mechanism (IRM) so that communities know their rights and the avenues available to seek justice if they are adversely affected by GCF-funded projects. In Balaka District, the project seeks to empower community members, traditional leaders, women, youth, civil society organisations and local authorities with knowledge about accountability, transparency and meaningful participation in climate-related development initiatives. Many communities are unaware that they have the right to participate in decisions affecting them, access project information, express concerns without fear, and seek remedies when climate projects negatively impact their livelihoods or environment. Through this advocacy initiative, ISD is helping bridge that knowledge gap and ensuring that no community is left behind. Ultimately, our goal is to strengthen community voices so that climate investments contribute to sustainable development while protecting people’s rights and the environment. ISD conducting a community awareness meeting in Balaka District.

Question 7: What is the role of the Independent Redress Mechanism (IRM)?

Interviewer: Why is the Independent Redress Mechanism so important for communities?

Mfiti Response: The Independent Redress Mechanism serves as the accountability arm of the Green Climate Fund. Its primary role is to provide an independent, fair and transparent process through which people and communities can seek redress if they believe they have been harmed by a GCF-funded project.

The IRM performs two important functions.

The first is Problem-Solving, where it brings together affected communities and project implementers through dialogue, mediation and negotiation to find mutually acceptable solutions. This approach encourages cooperation and often resolves issues without lengthy investigations.

The second function is Compliance Review. Where mediation is not appropriate or does not resolve the matter, the IRM investigates whether the Green Climate Fund or its implementing partners failed to comply with environmental, social or operational policies. Following its investigation, the IRM submits findings and recommendations to the GCF Board for corrective action where necessary.

The mechanism promotes:

• Accountability in climate finance.

• Transparency in project implementation.

• Fair treatment of affected communities.

• Respect for environmental and social safeguards.

• Greater confidence in climate investments.

By ensuring that concerns are heard and addressed fairly, the IRM helps improve the quality and sustainability of Green Climate Fund projects around the world.

“The Independent Redress Mechanism is not intended to stop development. Rather, it helps ensure that development is fair, inclusive and responsive to the people it is meant to serve.

Question 8: How can communities present grievances to the Green Climate Fund Independent Redress Mechanism?

Interviewer: If a community believes that a Green Climate Fund project has caused harm, what should they do?

Mfiti Response: The first step is to confirm that the project is funded by, or is being considered for funding by, the Green Climate Fund and that the community has been directly affected or is likely to be affected by the project.

Communities should then gather relevant information, including:

• The names and contact details of the complainant or community representatives.

• The name and location of the project.

• A clear description of the harm experienced or anticipated.

• The dates and locations where the events occurred.

• Supporting evidence such as photographs, videos, maps, witness statements, reports or correspondence with project implementers.

Where possible, communities are encouraged to document any attempts they have already made to resolve the issue locally, such as engaging with project developers, local authorities or the project’s own grievance mechanism. However, if doing so could expose community members to retaliation or security risks, this should be explained in the complaint.

Complaints may be submitted:

• Through the official online complaint portal.

• By email.

• By postal mail.

• Through an authorised representative, such as a lawyer, community representative or civil society organisation.

After receiving the complaint, the IRM conducts an eligibility assessment. If the complaint qualifies, it proceeds either through Problem-Solving (Mediation) or a Compliance Review, depending on the nature of the case. The process may include investigations, field visits, stakeholder consultations and recommendations for remedies such as compensation, restoration of livelihoods, environmental rehabilitation or project redesign.

(Insert infographic showing the complaint process: Complaint → Eligibility Review → Problem-Solving or Compliance Review → Investigation/Mediation → Recommendations → Monitoring → Case Closure.)

Key Message

Every community affected by a Green Climate Fund-supported project has the right to:

• Access information.

• Participate in project decisions.

• Raise concerns safely.

• Seek a fair remedy.

• Help protect the environment for present and future generations.

These rights are fundamental to ensuring that climate action is inclusive, transparent and accountable.

Question 9: What are some examples of grievances that communities can present to the Independent Redress Mechanism (IRM)? Mr. Mfiti, what kinds of complaints can communities submit to the Independent Redress Mechanism?

Mfiti Response: The Independent Redress Mechanism accepts complaints from individuals, local communities, indigenous peoples, civil society organisations, community representatives and groups who have been adversely affected—or are likely to be affected—by a Green Climate Fund-funded project or programme. In some cases, complaints can even be submitted while a project is still under consideration for GCF funding.

Some of the most common examples of eligible grievances include:

• Environmental damage resulting from a GCF-funded project.

• Loss of land or involuntary resettlement.

• Loss of livelihoods or income.

• Violations of indigenous peoples’ rights.

• Failure to conduct meaningful consultations with affected communities.

• Failure to disclose project information.

• Non-compliance with environmental and social safeguards.

• Gender discrimination or exclusion from project benefits.

• Damage to forests, biodiversity, water resources or ecosystems.

• Failure to implement agreed mitigation measures.

• Failure by the project or Accredited Entity to comply with Green Climate Fund operational policies and procedures.

The IRM generally does not handle complaints that are unrelated to GCF-funded projects, purely commercial disputes between contractors, complaints that have no connection to GCF policies, or allegations of fraud and corruption, which are addressed through separate integrity and anti-corruption mechanisms.

A Practical Example from Malawi

Imagine a Green Climate Fund-supported irrigation project diverts water from a river that surrounding communities rely on for farming and domestic use.

If community members begin experiencing reduced water availability and discover they were never consulted before the project was implemented, they may prepare a complaint by:

• Documenting the reduction in water supply using photographs and testimonies.

• Recording the number of households and farmland affected.

• Collecting evidence showing that consultations did not take place.

• Keeping copies of correspondence with district authorities or project implementers.

• Clearly stating the remedy they seek, such as restoring water access, redesigning the project or providing compensation.

This example demonstrates how the IRM provides communities with a structured pathway to seek fair and constructive solutions.

Question 10: Can you give us examples of Green Climate Fund-supported projects in Malawi? Could you share examples of Green Climate Fund investments that are currently supporting Malawi?

Mfiti Response: Yes. Malawi is already benefiting from several important Green Climate Fund investments that are helping communities build resilience to climate change.

Among these are:

Climate Resilient Health and Wellbeing for Rural Communities in Southern Malawi (FP244)

This project is accredited to Save the Children and has a Green Climate Fund investment of approximately USD 33 million covering the period 2024 to 2030. Its objective is to strengthen the resilience, health and wellbeing of vulnerable rural communities in Southern Malawi.

Ecosystem-based Adaptation for Resilient Watersheds and Communities in Malawi (EbAM) (FP238)

This project is accredited to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and is supported with approximately USD 53.2 million. It focuses on restoring ecosystems, strengthening watersheds and improving community resilience to climate change through ecosystem-based adaptation approaches.

These investments demonstrate the Green Climate Fund’s commitment to helping Malawi address climate challenges while improving livelihoods and protecting natural resources.

Key Takeaways

Throughout our discussion, several important messages emerge:

• Climate finance should improve lives while protecting people and the environment.

• Communities have the right to participate in decisions affecting them.

• Access to information is essential for meaningful participation.

• Every person has the right to raise concerns without fear of retaliation.

• The Independent Redress Mechanism provides an impartial avenue for resolving grievances arising from GCF-funded projects.

• Transparency and accountability strengthen climate investments and build public trust.

• Civil society organisations play a critical role in helping communities understand and exercise their rights.

Closing Message from Godfrey Mfiti..

“Climate change affects everyone, but its impacts are greatest on vulnerable communities. As countries invest more resources in climate action, we must ensure that development is people-centred, transparent and accountable.

“The Independent Redress Mechanism provides communities with confidence that their voices matter. It reminds project developers, governments and implementing partners that successful climate action is not measured only by infrastructure or financial investments, but also by respect for human rights, environmental protection and meaningful community participation”.

Mfiti adds, “Through the Institute for Sustainable Development’s advocacy work in Balaka District, we are committed to empowering citizens with knowledge so they can actively participate in climate governance, safeguard their environment and contribute to sustainable development for present and future generations.”



The Civil Society Organisation Advocacy Project on the Green Climate Fund Independent Redress Mechanism reflects ISD’s commitment to strengthening climate governance in Malawi.

By increasing awareness of the IRM, the project equips communities with the knowledge and confidence to engage constructively in climate initiatives, promote accountability and ensure that climate finance delivers equitable and lasting benefits.

As Malawi continues to expand its climate adaptation and resilience efforts, informed and empowered communities will remain central to achieving sustainable development and environmental justice.

Institute of Sustainable Development (ISD) goals are on empowering communities, promoting accountability an advancing Climate Justice

How is Godfrey Mfiti

Godfrey Mfiti is the Executive Director for the Institute of Sustainable Development (ISD), a Malawian civil society organisation dedicated to promoting sustainable development, environmental governance, climate justice and community empowerment.